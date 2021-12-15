realme to bring 3 world’s first innovations technologies

Youth-favorite smartphone brand realme is going to hold a GT 2 series special event to introduce 3 world's first innovative technologies on December 20.

With the introduction of a new phone from realme's premium flagship GT 2 Series facilitated with these technologies, realme will be moving into the high-end global market, says a press release.

Making cutting-edge technologies and trendsetting designs available to the young users has always been a priority for realme. The innovations will be in terms of materials, photography and communication.

In continuation to that, realme, the youngest smartphone brand to become Top 6 globally, will introduce three world's first technologies for GT 2 series.

It is mentionable that realme is developing a diverse portfolio of 5G products with an aim to offer 100 million 5G phones in the next three years to the young users. Besides affordable 5G phones, realme will also bring more AIoT products to young consumers as realme has entered AIoT 2.0 development phase with its advanced '1+5+T' strategy.

















