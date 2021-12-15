Video
BD eye to take a big slice of $600 billion global protective equipment market

Published : Wednesday, 15 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 228
Business Correspondent

BD eye to take a big slice of $600 billion global protective equipment market

BD eye to take a big slice of $600 billion global protective equipment market

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said the government has considered medical  and personal protective equipment (MPPPEs) as a very potential export product of Bangladesh.
As the global demand for Medical Personal Protection Equipment (MPPE) has sprung to nearly   $ 600 billion global market, it brings good opportunity for Bangladesh apparel sector to largely benefit from its export, speakers said at a webinar in the city.
But in their view Bangladesh's apparel manufacturers are hesitant to tap the opportunities thinking that such product market is not sustainable, a study said, reports rmgBangladesh website Tuesday.
Bangladesh's facemasks export increased from $28.72 million in 2018-19 to $127 million in fiscal 2020-21. The country however imported facemasks worth $740 million in the period, the study said.
Alone hospitals and various health care centers across the globe have formed a stable market for Medical PPE worth $34 billion, according to the World Health Organization.
The study said the readymade garment sub-sector can take part in producing the Medical Personal Protection Equipment (MPPE) to immensely benefit from the $510-$595 billion global market.
BSS adds: Tipu Munshi said the global demand for MPPPEs has risen in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In the future, even if the effect of Covid decreases, there will be enough demand for these items in the world market," he said.
The commerce minister made the remarks while speaking as the chief guest at the webinar titled  "Exploring Growth Opportunities: Production and Export of Medical and Personal Protective Equipment" organized by Business Initiative Leading Development (BILD) on Monday.
BILD hosted the webinar in collaboration with International Finance Corporation (IFC) and US-based organization Deloitte. Commerce secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh attended the webinar as a special guest.
The commerce minister said the Government of Bangladesh is committed to providing all-out support to promote the Medical and Personal Protective Equipment (MPPE) industry as an important sector for attaining export diversification and deeper industrialization.
He further said not only developed countries like the United States, China, but also developing countries like Malaysia and Vietnam are doing well in producing and exporting MPPEs to become important suppliers to global market.  
"Bangladesh also needs to enter those potential markets by making quality products," he added.
Commerce Secretary said Bangladesh needs to develop the MPPE industry in a strategic manner, setting targets, extending the right incentives, ensuring public-private cooperation, and following up closely on the progress and constraints.
Acting Country Manager of Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Nepal, International Finance Corporation (IFC) Nuzhat Anwar said that businesses need to find innovative and sustainable ways to boost their production and export revenue to recover from the impacts of COVID19.
Among others, Directorate General of Drug Administration major general Md Mahabubur Rahman, Vice-Chairman of Export Development Bureau AHM Ahsan, chairman of Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) Asif Ibrahim, President of Bangladesh Plastic Products Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BPGMEA) Shamim Ahmed, Associate Professor of Bangladesh University of Engineering Dr. Mahidus Samad Khan were also present at the webinar.


