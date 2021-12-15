Video
Wednesday, 15 December, 2021
BD-Nepal PTA in final stage: Commerce Secretary

Published : Wednesday, 15 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 228
Business Correspondent

DCCI President Rizwan Rahman and CNI President Vishnu Kumar Agarwal (right) shake hands after signing a MoU at the DCCI auditorium in the city on Tuesday. South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) President A.K.M. Delwer Hussain speaking as the chief guest at the opening of ICMAB (Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh) Mirpur Study Center while ICMAB President Abu Bakar Siddique and other guests looks at Mirpur in Dhaka on Monday.

The Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) between Bangladesh and Nepal is at its final stage, said Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh on Tuesday.
The official signing is pending subject to its approval by the Nepal government, Ghosh said while making remarks in a dialogue titled 'Trade and Investment Prospects between Bangladesh and Nepal' held at the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) auditorium in the city on Tuesday.
The DCCI organized the event while a 13-member Nepalese business delegation visited DCCI for exchange of views on mutual trade related matter. President of The Confederation of Nepalese Industries (CNI) Vishnu Kumar Agarwal is leading the delegation to Bangladesh.
A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Dhaka Chamber and the Confederation of Nepalese Industries (CNI) was signed on the occasion. DCCI President Rizwan Rahman and CNI President Vishnu Kumar Agarwal signed the agreement.
Speaking on the occasion, the commerce secretary laid emphasis on expanding regional trade and investment among the countries of the South Asian region and said that the transition of both countries from LDCs would take place in 2026.
In this context, the signing of the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) to increase bilateral trade and investment is very crucial and at its final stages. With the approval of the Government of Nepal, it will be officially signed soon. He said that the number of consumers in Bangladesh is very high and Nepalese entrepreneurs can invest in this country especially in the field of consumer goods production.
Welcoming the delegation, DCCI president Rizwan Rahman said the bilateral trade between Bangladesh and Nepal amounted to $73.47 million in FY21 where Bangladesh's imports stands at $4.81 million and exports to Nepal is 68.66 million.
Bangladesh's readymade garments, pharmaceuticals, agricultural processed goods, jute products, light engineering, etc, have great potential for investment by foreign entrepreneurs.
Vishnu Kumar Agarwal said his country was moving from a service-oriented economy to a manufacturing-dependent economy. He called upon Bangladeshi entrepreneurs to invest in Nepal in agriculture, education, health, power and energy, infrastructure, manufacturing, information technology and other sectors.
He called upon the Dhaka Chamber to send a delegation to Nepal to assess the possibility of expanding trade and investment. Nirvana Chowdhury, Vice-president of CNI said her company, the Chowdhury Group, has already invested in consumer goods sector in Bangladesh and Bangladesh is an excellent destination for investment.
Kumar Roy, Charge d' Affaires of the Nepalese Embassy in Bangladesh, said Bangladesh has a strong economic position among the countries in the South Asian region.
He called on the private sector entrepreneurs of the two countries to work together for the expansion of bilateral trade. Describing the far-reaching plan adopted by the Government of Bangladesh for the development of maritime economy and high-tech industry as very promising, the Ambassador hoped that Bangladesh would soon reap the benefits of this place.


