Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 15 December, 2021, 11:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

ADB trims Asia growth forecasts on Omicron threats

Published : Wednesday, 15 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 217

MANILA, Dec 14: The Asian Development Bank warned Tuesday that the highly mutated Omicron coronavirus variant could have a "substantial" economic impact, as it trimmed its 2021 and 2022 growth forecasts for developing Asia.
Despite a sharp drop in infections and increased vaccination across the region stretching from the Cook Islands in the Pacific to Kazakhstan in Central Asia, the global surge in Covid-19 cases suggested "the pandemic will take time to play out", it said.
The Philippines-based lender forecast growth of 7.0 percent in 2021 -- compared with its previous prediction in September of 7.1 percent -- and 5.3 percent in 2022, down from its earlier forecast of 5.4 percent.
While the region was expected to sustain a "strong rebound" and keep inflation at manageable levels, the emergence of Omicron had brought "additional uncertainty", the ADB said. "Recent developments in Europe show that extensive virus outbreaks can occur even in highly vaccinated countries and force governments to retighten mobility restrictions," it said.
"As it (Omicron) appears to be significantly more transmissible than earlier variants, its economic impact could be substantial."
Vaccination rates have increased across developing Asia in recent months, with nearly half of the population fully protected against Covid-19 at the end of November, compared with less than a third at the end of August, the lender said.
That has enabled many economies to start reopening, boosting manufacturing activity and trade in the region.
But coverage remained uneven -- 20 economies still have less than 40 percent of their populations fully vaccinated, "leaving them susceptible to renewed outbreaks".
And the region still lagged the nearly 60 percent coverage in the United States and more than 67 percent in the European Union.
"New pandemic waves could reverse the current reopening trend in many economies owing to still-insufficient vaccination coverage," the ADB warned.
While a resurgence in Covid-19 infections was the main threat, the ADB also flagged a prolonged downturn in China's housing market, rising inflation and global supply disruptions as risks to the outlook.
China -- where several real estate companies have been plunged into financial crisis following a debt crackdown by Beijing -- was expected to grow 8.0 percent this year and 5.3 percent in 2022. The ADB said the growth rates were slightly slower than its previous predictions.     - AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
AIBL opens its198th branch at Daulatpur, Khulna
Mercantile Bank holds Annual Risk Conference 2021
British Council offers special benefits to EBL cardholders
Why is there no McDonald’s in BD?
BMW to add X5 production in China
foodpanda gives special rebate on big buys
Excelerate Energy plants 10,000 trees at Moheskhali


Latest News
UNESCO: 7% Bangladesh families have to borrow to send children to school
Vietnam jails dissident journo for 9 yrs over 'anti-state' acts
DU student 'tortured to death' at in-laws, husband held
Global hotel cancellations rise ahead of holidays due to omicron
WHO: COVID vaccines slightly less effective against severe disease, deaths
Bangladesh to open first official visa application centre in Kolkata
Nike buys virtual sneaker maker to sell digital shoes in the metaverse
Documents regarding Khaleda's birthday submitted to HC
Pakistan seal record 18th T20 win in calendar year
Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora test positive for Covid-19
Most Read News
Indonesians flee homes after powerful quake prompts tsunami warning
50 killed in Haiti fuel tanker explosion
Woman, baby boy stabbed dead, husband held
HSC examinees asked to leave home early on Wednesday
Pakistan seal record 18th T20 win in calendar year
Hazlewood out of 2nd Ashes Test
Locals of Dhaka 12 constituency bring out a flag parade on the Manik Mia Avenue
Thousands without heat, water after tornadoes kill 88 in US
Documents regarding Khaleda's birthday submitted to HC
13 sentenced to 10 yrs in jail over Noakhali woman assault
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft