

Police officers unite in praise of IGP

They have also termed him as their icon and pride and also stated that the IGP is 'one of our greatest sons of the soil.'

They have given posts reading, "The IGP has played the greatest role

behind militancy and extremism-free beloved Bangladesh.

On December 10, the United States of America (USA) imposed sanctions on seven former and incumbent RAB senior officers, including Dr Benazir Ahmed, who was former director general (DG) of the elite force.

Md Kamruzzaman, Assistant Inspector General (media and public relation) of police headquarters, said, "We (policemen) are giving posts on the social media showing our love for our IGP. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has chosen Dr Benazir Ahmed to swiftly move Bangladesh on the Highway of Development."

"The biggest investment in Bangladesh came from the USA over the last few years. If the law and order was not good, the investment would not have come," he said.

The police officer said that the Americans emphasize most on prevention of militancy while the anti-militancy drives led by the IGP gained praise from all quarters.

On Monday, Bangladesh Police Service Association (BPSA) said that an anti-Bangladesh clique was trying to obstruct the country's development, embarrass it internationally and strain its friendly relations with the US.

The nexus influenced the US government to take such a decision by providing false, misleading and fabricated information with the help of international lobbyist group and hiding the real situation of Bangladesh, the association said.

The organisation hopes that the US government would evaluate the facts and the true situation of Bangladesh Police regarding the rule of law, protection of human rights, adherence to international protocols and conventions and maintaining of the law and order in Bangladesh.





