Wednesday, 15 December, 2021, 11:09 AM
DMP asks HSC examinees reach centres earlier today

Published : Wednesday, 15 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 154
Staff Correspondent

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) have requested the HSC examinees to leave home early today to reach exam centres as DMP has imposed restrictions on many roads in different parts of the city for ensuring the safe movement of the guests who are scheduled to arrive in Bangladesh today.
DMP Commissioner
Shafiqul Islam said this at a press briefing over the law-and-order situation, held at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangshad Bhaban on Tuesday.
Indian President Ram Nath Kovind will attend the Victory Day celebrations here on December 16.
President Kovind will be visiting Bangladesh at the invitation of his Bangladesh counterpart Abdul Hamid.
"Vehicular movements will be restricted on many roads on Wednesday due to the arrival of the Indian President. So, HSC examinees have been requested to leave their homes early. If any HSC examinee will face any trouble to reach their exam centers in time, he/she has been requested to make a phone call to 999 for help. Police will take steps to reach them in their respective exam centers," he said.
Besides, a four-tier security measures have been taken in the city marking the Victory Day and the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, he said. All venues will be swept with SB, SSF, RAB and DMP dog squads.
Plainclothes police will be deployed in the high-rise buildings adjacent to the Parliament and its surrounding area.
Besides, the bomb disposal unit and Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) will kept ready for emergency service, he added.
Bangladesh is celebrating the Golden Jubilee of its Independence and the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
The three-day programme is set to start today. The programmes will be arranged maintaining health protocol amid the Covid-19 outbreak
Foreign guests of seven countries will participate in the programme at Parade Square ground.
Answering a question about any threat over security, the DMP Commissioner said "There is no specific threat but we have taken additional security measurers after keeping the global situation and internal issues in mind."
In a query over any possible militant activities, Shafiqul said "The militants are always active and they do not want to lose any scope. So, we have made our plan after keeping it in our mind."


