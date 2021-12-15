Omicron infected  women cricketers admitted to Mugda Hospital

Two women cricketers, infected with the new variant named Omicron of Covid-19, have been admitted to Mugda Medical College and Hospital (MMCH).

After returning from a tour of Zimbabwe, a new type of corona, Omicron,

was identified on the bodies of the two cricketers.

Md Niatuzzaman, acting director of Mugda Medical College and Hospital confirmed the matter on Tuesday.

Niatuzzaman said, "They were admitted to the hospital around 4:30 pm on Monday. They are currently in the cabin."

"They are doing well. Their physical condition is normal. They have been admitted to the hospital for observation only," he added.







