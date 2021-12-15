Five papers submitted before HC

Video
Published : Wednesday, 15 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 174
Staff Correspondent

The documents of five organizations were submitted to the High Court on Tuesday over the controversial celebrating of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's birthday on the National Mourning Day on August 15.
The documents include Khaleda Zia's SSC certificate, national identity card, marital certificate, passport and birth certificate for admission to Ever Care Hospital.
The documents were submitted to the High Court bench comprising Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice
Mostafizur Rahman. The court later fixed Wednesday for hearing on the matter.
Lawyer Nahid Sultana Yuthi stood for the writ petitioner while Barrister AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon opposed the writ petition.
Earlier, on BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia's birthday celebration on the National Mourning Day on August 15, the High Court directed to submit all documents related to the celebration.
The court asked the concerned to submit the documents within 60 days.
Besides, the court had issued a rule asking why the inaction of those concerned to stop celebrating her birthday on August 15 would not be illegal.
Last June 13, Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Sardar Rashrad Jahangir passed the order. Mamun Ur Rashid, a presidium member of Juba League and former general secretary of Tangail district Chhatra League, filed the writ petition challenging the validity of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia's birthday celebration on August 15, the National Mourning Day.
The writ petition seeks directions to submit all the educational qualifications and birth registration documents of Khaleda Zia to the High Court.
In the petition, Secretary of the Home Ministry, Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Family Planning, IGP, DMP Commissioner, OC of Gulshan Police Station and Khaleda Zia were named as defendants.


