Factory fire kills 5 in Bogura



A Bogura plastic factory on fire on Tuesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Of them, name of two persons could be known till the report is filed. They are Shihab, 30, son of Lutfar Rahman of Santahar and Shahjahan of Sariakandi of the district.

The authorities have working to identify the rests of the deceased examining the demands of their families.

Local police sealed the area and no one of the outsiders is being allowed to enter.

Naogaon Fire Service's Deputy Assistant Director AKM Murshed and Bogura's DAD Abdul Malek said, "On information, seven firefighting units of Bogura and Naogaon rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control after two hours of frantic effort."

"Five bodies have been recovered from the spot so far," Malek added.

They claimed that the incident might occur due to cylinder blast in the factory.

Adamdighi Officer in Charge (OC) Jalal Uddin said that 45 people were working in the factory. Of them, 40 workers could escape during the incident, but five failed. They can only be identified examining the demands of their family members.

Factory owner Tofazzal Hossain, also the mayor of Santahar municipality said, "We produce one-time plastic plates. The fire broke out suddenly at 11:30am. Most of the workers managed to go out of the factory during the fire. But, the deceased failed to escape."

He also claimed the fire damaged assets worth Tk30 crore.

After the incident, Bogura Deputy Commissioner Ziaul Haque and Police Super Sudeep Kumar Chakrabarty visited the spot and inquired about the incident.









