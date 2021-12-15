Video
Obaidul Quader hospitalized

Published : Wednesday, 15 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 201
Staff Correspondent

The ruling Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Tuesday morning was admitted to Bangabandu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Medical University (BSMMU) hospital as he was feeling physically ill and with some cold related complications.
According to BSMMU Vice-Chancellor Sharfuddin Ahmed, Quader was admitted to the cabin block of the university on Tuesday morning. He came around 10:00am for a routine checkup.
He said, "Obaidul Quader used to come to us often for checkups since his illness of 2019. Also he came for checkup today. At this time, a team of 10 specialists examined him. They say he has worked so hard, so he needs to get some rest. So on the advice of doctors, he has been admitted to cabin number 312."
The Vice-Chancellor said the medical board did not find any major complications in his body and they would examine Quader again at 10:00am on Wednesday, adding that the next update would be announced.
Quader does not have any corona-related problem. But, since Covid-19 pandemic is ongoing, we have restricted everything so that no one can come to him, BSMMU Vice-Chancellor added.
One of the personal assistants of Quader said that the Minister had been suffering from breathing complications for several days. The Prime Minister told him to go to the hospital in the morning. Then he was taken to the hospital.
AL Office Secretary Biplob Barua said, "He was admitted to Bangabandhu Medical University hospital this morning due to mild physical illness and some regular checkups."
On behalf of the party, Biplob Barua has asked the people to pray for the recovery of Obaidul Quader. Besides, Biplob Barua has requested the leaders and activists not to go to the hospital.
He said that Obaidul Quader would undergo some medical check-up in the hospital.
Earlier, Quader had undergone a bypass surgery on March 20, 2019 at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore for three blockages in his coronary artery.


