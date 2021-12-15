Govt to continue efforts for US to rethink: Momen

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said on Tuesday that the government will continue its efforts and discussions with the United States to change its decision on designated sanctions imposed on some of the present and former officials of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).

"It's not like that all the decisions of the US are correct. There're many examples. We'll discuss the issue with them. We expect they'll change their position. Our efforts will continue on that front," he

said in a media briefing connected from Turkey yesterday.

He made this comment while briefing the media on the upcoming state visit of Indian President Ram Nath Kovind to Bangladesh from December 15 to 17.

"We hope that the sanction will not hamper the "good relation" of Bangladesh-US. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina engaged the Law Minister, Home Minister and me to look into the issue. After investigating all the sides, we will give our opinion in this regardwe need to know all the aspects about the sanction," the Foreign Minister said.

He described the US decision as "regrettable" and mentioned that by and large RAB is free from corruption and people have confidence in them.

"According to the official information, thousands of people have been killed by police in the USA every year, which is extra judicial killing. I did not see any media report (in USA) over the issue. Our police and other law enforcers also do the same when they encounter armed criminals but casualties are few. Yes, sometimes they (RAB) also did wrong but it is a negligible number," Momen said.

"About 0.6 million people go missing from the USA in every year. However, according to them, the number of missing persons in Bangladesh is 600 in last 10 years," he said.

"They imposed sanction on the particular organization which is working under the US-led terrorist encounter global group. The organization played a vital role in curbing smuggling and terrorism in Bangladesh, which is also an agenda of the US State Department," the Foreign Minister said.

Terming the Dhaka-Washington relations "very sweet" with continuous discussion on many issues, the Foreign Minister who got connected from Turkey said they believe that there will be no impact on the relations between the two countries.

Earlier, US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl R Miller was summoned by Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen on Saturday to convey Dhaka's "discontent" over the designated sanctions imposed by the US Departments of Treasury and of State on some of the present and former officials of RAB.

Foreign Secretary Momen expressed Bangladesh's disappointment that the decision was taken "unilaterally" by the US Administration without any prior consultation with the government of Bangladesh.

He flagged that the issues that were cited for imposing the designated sanctions remained under active discussions, including under the framework of the regular institutional dialogues between the two sides, and that yet the US decision came without any prior intimation.

The Foreign Secretary regretted that the USA decided to undermine an agency of the government that had been on the forefront of combating terrorism, drug trafficking and other heinous transnational crimes that were considered to be shared priorities with successive US administrations.

Ambassador Miller took note of the concerns raised by the Bangladesh government, and assured Dhaka of conveying the same to his Capital, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He concurred that the excellent multifaceted relations between two countries could be further deepened through established consultation mechanisms and high-level visits.

Ambassador Miller further expressed the willingness of the US government to remain closely engaged with the Bangladesh government in the coming days on the issues of mutual interests.









