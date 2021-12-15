Video
Martyred Intellectuals Day Observed

Tributes pour in from every tier

Published : Wednesday, 15 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 183
Staff Correspondent

Rayer Bazar killing ground memorial overflowing with peoples offerings on the occasion of Martyred Intellectuals Day on Tuesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The nation on Tuesday observed the Martyred Intellectuals Day commemorating the intellectuals those who were killed by Pakistani occupation forces and their local collaborators at the fag-end of the Liberation War in 1971.
In the morning, President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid rich tributes to the martyred intellectuals.
On behalf of the head of the state, his military secretary Major General SM Salah Uddin Islam placed a wreath at Martyred Intellectuals Memorial in Mirpur.
On behalf of the Prime Minister, her military secretary Major General Naquib Ahmed Chowdhury laid a wreath at the monument.
Besides, both the President and the Prime Minister have issued separate messages on this occasion.
Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque paid his tribute to the martyred intellectuals by placing floral wreath at 7:45am.
Mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh also paid tributes to the martyred intellectuals by placing wreath at the Martyred Intellectuals Memorial.
Apart from the family members of the martyred and freedom fighters, people from all walks of life and all professions placed floral wreaths at the Martyred Intellectuals Memorial in the morning.
On the occasion, the national flag was hoisted at half-mast along with black flags across the country.
The ruling Awami League and other political parties arranged various programmes marking the day.
To mark the 50th anniversary of Martyred Intellectuals Day, various cultural organisations of the country on Tuesday organised several cultural programmes and paid floral tributes to those men of letters.
Bangladesh Television and private television channels are also airing special programmes highlighting the significance of the day.
Though the Pakistani army and their Bengali-speaking collaborators killed a number of intelligentsia throughout the nine-month long Liberation War, Al-Badr and Al-Shams forces led a systematic killing just two days ahead of the final victory.
The nation, however, came to know about the loss only after surrender by the Pakistani troops on December 16, 1971.
Those who were killed on December 14, 1971 included Professor GC Dev, Dr Alim Chowdhury and Dr Fazle Rabbi,  journalists Shahidullah Kaisar, Sirajudddin Hossain, Nizamuddin Ahmed, S A Mannan and Selina Parveen and litterateur Munir Chowdhury.
Most of the December 14 victims were picked up from their houses blindfolded and killed between December 10 and 14 in 1971.
Their bodies were later found at Rayerbazar, Mirpur and some other places in the capital.


