President keen to being amongst BD people: Shringla

NEW DELHI, Dec 14: Describing the Bangladesh visit of the President of India as " historically significant'', India's Foreign Secretary today said that the year 2021 commemorates the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence, 50 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Bangladesh and the great victory over the Pakistani Army.

At a special briefing here on Tuesday evening, the Foreign Secretary, Harsh Vardhan Shringla said that President Ram Nath Kovind, at the invitation of the President of Bangladesh, will represent India as a Guest of Honour at the Victory Day celebrations in Dhaka. He said that the President is looking forward to being amongst the people of Bangladesh during these historic celebrations. He will carry the continuing good wishes of the people of India and his visit will reinforce the strong bonds between the two countries. " The message is that we will continue to stand behind Bangladesh in its developmental journey."

Shringla termed the relationship as "extraordinary' and said that the visit

of the President is also aimed at seeking new areas of cooperation such as renewable energy, working together in digital space, creating 21st century education and healthcare links. He said that in a single year, both countries have had significant exchanges which reflects the closeness and intensity of our ties. We are passing through a golden period in our relationship.

It is worth noting that the last Presidential visit from India to Bangladesh was undertaken by President Pranab Mukherjee in 2013.

The Foreign Secretary said that during the two day visit (December 15 to 17), President Kovind will be accompanied by Minister of State for Education, Dr Subhash Sarkar and Member of Parliament, Rajdeep Roy. The President will depart for India on December 17.

He said that President Kovind's programme includes an interaction with the Mukti Joddhas- those Bangladeshis who took up arms and fought to free their country with our armed forces as also a delegation of Indian veterans who will call on the President. He will also interact with a cross section of Bangladeshi society, the Indian community and visit places of cultural and historical importance.

Shringla said, " Bangladesh is a central pillar of our Neighbourhood First Policy. It is also a relationship where our policy intersects with elements of our Act East Policy. The visit of our President provides an opportunity to renew our bonds based on a shared geographical space, shared heritage, shared history and the shared experience of our support for Bangladesh during its war of liberation. It is also an occasion to take note of the breadth, depth, vitality and dynamism of contemporary ties. It is today a relationship that is based on a similar economic journey, similar aspirations, similar developmental experiences and growing friendship and contact between our people. India is today one of Bangladesh's most important economic partners. Bangladesh is India's largest trade partner in South Asia and India is the second largest trade partner of Bangladesh. Despite the pandemic, bilateral trade grew at an unprecedented rate of 14 percent from 9.46 billion USD in 2019 to 10.78 billion USD in 2020-21. India Bangladesh are better connected than ever before. We work together in regional and international fora. We cooperate in wide range of areas.''

" This is the first foreign visit of the President since the outbreak of the COVID pandemic. It also signifies the importance both countries attach to this visit- Bangladesh inviting our President to be the Guest of Honour on this occasion to jointly commemorate this event at which is the only foreign dignitary who will be represented. At the same time, our President going out for the first time during the COVID pandemic is also very significant. The President's visit has several significant elements. This reflects the strength of the India Bangladesh partnership. He will begin his visit tomorrow morning when he will pay tribute at the National Martyrs Memorial. The Pakistani Army, in its genocidal campaign in the nine month struggle for liberation, killed three million people and committed horrific atrocities. The memorial honors those who died and suffered during this 1971 period. The President will also thereafter visit the Bangabandhu memorial museum to pay respect to Bongo bondhu Sheikh Mujibur Rehman, the Father of the Nation of Bangladesh. The birth centenary of Bangabandhu is being celebrated as Mujeeb Borsho."

Elaborating upon the key elements of the visit, the Foreign Secretary said that President of Kovind will hold delegation level meeting with the President of Bangladesh. Both the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Her Excellency, Sheikh Hasina and the Foreign Minister, Dr A.K. Abdul Momin will also call on the President. The President of Bangladesh will host a banquet in honour of the President on December 15 at Bongo Bhawan, the residence of the President of Bangladesh. On the forenoon of December 16, the President will attend the Victory Day Parade at the National Parade Ground as the Guest of Honour. The parade include 122 member tri service contingent from the Indian Army. This again is very unique and special. Later, in the evening, he will attend as Guest of Honour, the Victory Day reception hosted by the President of Bangladesh in their Parliament premises to mark the conclusion of the Mujib Borsho celebration.

Mr Shringla emphasized that India was the second country in the world to recognize Bangladesh as an independent country before it became free from the oppression that was there. " It was an article of faith for us and a statement of support for the righteousness of Bangladesh's cause. India stood shoulder to shoulder with the people of Bangladesh during their struggle. Millions of Bangladeshis found shelter and refuge in India. Indian Armed forces joined Bangladeshis in their struggle and 1,660 of our gallant men in uniform paid the ultimate price for the freedom of Bangladesh. This will also be an occasion to honor their sacrifice. It will be an occasion to remember a great victory for a great cause.''

He drew attention to the State visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March this year and the visit the same month by the External Affairs Minister, Dr S. Jaishankar.

Replying to a question, the Foreign Secretary said that India has made significant vaccine deliveries to Bangladesh. " So far, Bangladesh has received two crore, 18 lakh doses of Made in India vaccines of which 33 lakh have been gifted and 1.5 crore have been extended on commercial basis as well as 35 lakh under COVAX facility. Today, there is a sense of satisfaction that Indian vaccines have been very instrumental in being able to combat the COVID crisis not only in our country but also in our neighborhood. This is an excellent illustration of ' Sabka saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas (Participation, development and confidence of all). It extends and covers the neighborhood.''









