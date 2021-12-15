

Indian President arrives today

At the invitation of Bangladesh President M Abdul Hamid, the Indian President will pay the official visit to Bangladesh from December 15 to 17. This will be Kovind's maiden visit to Bangladesh after taking over as President of India.

The Indian President will be welcomed with a guard of honour at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport by Bangladesh President M Abdul Hamid. President Kovind will be given a guard of honour at the airport. He will then pay homage to the martyrs of the great Liberation War at

the National Mausoleum in Savar. President Kovind will be accompanied by the First Lady of India and his daughter, the Education Minister of India, two members of Parliament, the Foreign Secretary and other high-ranking officials from various departments.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said at a virtual event to mark the 50th anniversary of India-Bangladesh diplomatic relation on December 6, "The relationship between the two countries has remained strong despite restrictions imposed due to Covid-19. She said the core of ties between the two nations now needs to concentrate on people-to-people contact, trade, business and connectivity."

Indian President Kovind will present to the Bangladesh President a T-55 tank and a MiG-29 fighter jet used during the great Liberation War of Bangladesh for preservation and display at the Bangladesh National Museum.

"We look forward to discussing various issues of mutual interest," Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen told a media briefing on Tuesday prior to the Indian President's visit.

During the visit, Kovind will hold a delegation level meeting with the Bangladesh President while Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will call on him. Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen will also call on him.

India and Bangladesh share progressive, comprehensive and substantial cooperation in diverse areas ranging from security, border management and defence, water resources, trade, transport and connectivity, health, culture and people-to-people ties, energy and power to develop partnership and sub-regional cooperation, the Foreign Ministry said.

"On the first day of the visit on Wednesday, Indian President Kovind will visit the National Mausoleum in Savar and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi 32 in the capital and pay homage to the memory of the Father of the Nation," Momen said.

"On the same afternoon, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the Foreign Minister will pay a courtesy call on the President of India.

Later, Kovind will pay a courtesy call on the Bangladesh President at Bangabhaban in the capital.

On the second day of the visit, the President of India will participate as the "Guest of Honour" at the National Parade Ground on December 16 to mark the golden jubilee of the Victory Day of Bangladesh.

In the afternoon, he will participate in the "Great Victory Heroes" programme organised in the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban to express respect and gratitude to the Father of the Nation, and to celebrate the passion and joy of victory.

The President of Bangladesh, the Prime Minister, the Speaker of Jatiya Sangsad and other dignitaries will be present on the occasion.

On the third day of the visit, the president will inaugurate and inspect the newly renovated section of Kali Temple in Ramna, Dhaka.

He will leave Dhaka for Delhi at noon after the state tour on the same day.

Prior the visit of the Indian President, Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla visited Dhaka last week and called on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and discussed the forthcoming state visit of President Ram Nath Kovind to Dhaka.

India and Bangladesh celebrated 'Maitri Diwas' on December 6, marking India recognising the newly-formed country of Bangladesh in 1971. The day was celebrated across 18 countries.

Bangladesh is commemorating Mujib Borsho, the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 50 years of the country's War of Liberation. The two countries are also celebrating 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties.

India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the upcoming visit of Kovind "on this historic occasion is a reflection of the high priority that both countries attach to the bilateral relationship".

The MEA described Bangladesh as "a major pillar" of India's Neighbourhood First Policy and said the two countries "share progressive, comprehensive and substantial cooperation in diverse areas ranging from security, border management and defence, water resources, trade, transport and connectivity, health, culture and people-to-people ties, energy and power to develop partnership and sub-regional cooperation".

Terming Bangladesh as a major pillar of India's Neighbourhood First Policy, the Indian External Affairs Ministry said both the countries have closely cooperated in addressing challenges during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Our bonds of friendship have been further strengthened, diversified and expanded in recent years due to regular high-level political interactions and exchanges," Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said.







