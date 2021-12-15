President to open talks to form EC

President Abdul Hamid has finally taken steps to hold separate dialogues with the country's political parties enrolled with the Election Commission (EC) to form a new EC that would take over the charge after expiry of the present EC's tenure in February next year.

At the initial stage of the initiative, main opposition in the Jatiya Sangsad (Parliament) Jatiya Party has been invited to join the dialogue on December 20 this year.

Jatiya Party Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu confirmed about the meeting with the President while talking to media on Tuesday. Press Secretary to the President Joynal Abedin also confirmed about the meeting.

The tenure of the present Election Commission led by KM Nurul Huda will expire in February next year. As there is no law in the country in this regards, the political parties were demanding to enact a new law. But, the government rejected the demand claiming that there is not enough time to enact a law.

The two immediate past ECs were formed following

the recommendations of the search committees formed by the President. This year, the political parties and social bodies were opposing formation of a search committee in this regards.

As a result, the President has taken the initiative to hold dialogues with the political parties.

Mujibul Haque said that they haven't yet received any official invitation from the President's office. But, the President's office has given the message that the dialogue will start on December 20.

However, Joynal Abedin said that the President will hold discussion with the political parties. They are taking preparation in this regards.





