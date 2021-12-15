Another student tortured at DU’s Surya Sen Hall

A resident student of Dhaka University's Surya Sen Hall has been tortured allegedly by Sifat Ullah, said to be a BCL activist, for not attending a political programme.

Kazi Porosh Miah, a second-year student of French Language and Culture Department and a resident of Surya Sen Hall, was called by Sifat Ullah to room No 351 around 7.00pm on Monday and was toured mentally and physically reportedly by Sifat. "Sifat asked me to attend a BCL (Bangladesh Chhatra League) programme two days back but I couldn't attend it as I had an exam on that day," said Porosh.

"On Monday, when I had been to his room, he tortured me mentally and physically," a traumatized Porosh told UNB. -UNB