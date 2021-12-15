Errant traders to face action: Razzaque

Agriculture Minister Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque on Tuesday warned the errant traders of taking punitive measures by operating mobile courts for creating artificial crisis of fertilizer.

There is no crisis of fertilizer in the country. In this December, the stock of Urea fertilizer in the country is around 8.32 lakh tonnes against local demand of 3,01,902 tonnes. Besides, stock of TSP is 1.92 lakh tonnes against its demand of 1.14 lakh tonnes while stock of DAP 2,88,612 tonnes against demand of 5.96 lakh tones and MoP stock is 3.12 lakh tonnes against demand of 1,29,185 tonnes," the Minister said while briefing media after a meeting at his Ministry to review fertilizer stock situation.

He said that the stock of all fertilizers in the country is now better than the previous year. Razzaque said that a section of people including some dealers, traders and shopkeepers have been trying to hike fertilizer price for additional profits, spreading rumours of artificial crisis.

"In this situation, the government has taken steps to operate mobile court drives. It would be operated for next 30 days initially. If necessary, the operation will be extended further," he added.

He said that considering the increasing demand of fertilizer, the government has boosted up its stocks to meet up the increasing demand in next Boro season. Once the fertilizer, which is on the pipeline, is received, there will be no crisis during the season.

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Majumder, Agriculture Ministry Senior Secretary Mesbahul Islam, Industries Secretary Zakia Sultana, Bangladesh Fertilizer Association Chairman Kamrul Asharaf Khan, other officials and business leaders attended the meeting.







