Dengue: 40 more hospitalized

Forty more people were hospitalized with dengue in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Tuesday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of them, 26 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 14 outside Dhaka.

According to the statistics, a total of 28,041 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country from January 1 this year to December 14. So far, 27,760 dengue patients have left hospitals after recovery.

The total number of dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 180. Of them, 114 are taking treatment at different hospitals in the capital while 66 are receiving it outside the capital.











