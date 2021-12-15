Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 15 December, 2021, 11:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Seminar In City Told

Urban gardening betters city life

Published : Wednesday, 15 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 194
Staff Correspondent

The experts at a seminar held in Dhaka on Tuesday said that urban gardening has an important role in improving the economy, environment, and health of cities in Bangladesh.
It reduces poverty and food insecurity resulting from urbanization, while also improving the health of city residents and preserving the environment. Urban gardening allows low-income families to meet their needs for vitamins, minerals and plant protein by providing direct access to fresh, nutritious fruit and vegetables every day. They also offer a source of extra income from the sale of small surpluses.
Although urban and peri-urban horticulture is a reality in most developing cities, it often goes unrecognized in agricultural policies and urban planning. The essential first step towards sustainable management of urban and peri-urban horticulture is the official recognition of its positive role in urban development, particularly in the nutrition and livelihoods of the urban poor.
Along with partners BRAC, Platform of Community Action and Architecture (POCAA), Proshika, and the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN), the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) co-hosted a seminar on the role of urban gardening in reducing food and nutrition insecurity in urban areas, at the KIB Convention Hall in Dhaka.
The FAO, through its Dhaka Food System project, has trained and provided resources to 440 community members - almost all women - from across the capital to help them grow their own produce, an FAO press release said.
 "Urban gardening has been a big success in the communities we have supported with training and it has the potential to improve many more poor people's lives throughout Dhaka, as well as other cities in Bangladesh. Not only can families from poor communities feed themselves with nutritious food, they can earn money from selling their produce. What's more, urban gardening leads to health, therapeutic, and environmental benefits, and can also strengthen community bonds," said John Taylor, Chief Technical Advisor of FAO's Dhaka Food System project.
The seminar brought together experts on nutrition and food security, development experts, national and local government officials, as well as several representatives of urban poor communities in Jhenaidah, Dhaka South, Gazipur, Dhaka North, and Narayanganj. It also helped to identify technical, financial, and policy support needed to further promote and popularize urban gardening.
Mr Mustafizur Rahman, Deputy Secretary of the Local Government Division and the Deputy Project Director of the Dhaka Food System project, delivered the opening remarks at this seminar. After the opening ceremony, an expert panel discussed the positive impacts of urban gardening to urban poor communities, including improved nutrition, health, mental wellbeing, incomes, and community building.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Another student tortured at DU’s Surya Sen Hall
People pay tributes at the Martyred Intellectual Monument
Errant traders to face action: Razzaque
Dengue: 40 more hospitalized
Urban gardening betters city life
DU observes Martyred Intellectuals Day
10 injured in gas pipeline blast at Alu Bazar
Indictment in Pori Moni drug case deferred


Latest News
UNESCO: 7% Bangladesh families have to borrow to send children to school
Vietnam jails dissident journo for 9 yrs over 'anti-state' acts
DU student 'tortured to death' at in-laws, husband held
Global hotel cancellations rise ahead of holidays due to omicron
WHO: COVID vaccines slightly less effective against severe disease, deaths
Bangladesh to open first official visa application centre in Kolkata
Nike buys virtual sneaker maker to sell digital shoes in the metaverse
Documents regarding Khaleda's birthday submitted to HC
Pakistan seal record 18th T20 win in calendar year
Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora test positive for Covid-19
Most Read News
Indonesians flee homes after powerful quake prompts tsunami warning
50 killed in Haiti fuel tanker explosion
Woman, baby boy stabbed dead, husband held
HSC examinees asked to leave home early on Wednesday
Pakistan seal record 18th T20 win in calendar year
Hazlewood out of 2nd Ashes Test
Locals of Dhaka 12 constituency bring out a flag parade on the Manik Mia Avenue
Thousands without heat, water after tornadoes kill 88 in US
Documents regarding Khaleda's birthday submitted to HC
13 sentenced to 10 yrs in jail over Noakhali woman assault
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft