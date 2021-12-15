

DU observes Martyred Intellectuals Day

As part of the programmes, the authorities hoisted black flags, placed wreaths to the Martyred Intellectuals Graveyard, offered special prayers and held discussions on the utmost sacrifice of them.

Earlier in the morning, led by Vice Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman, teachers, students, officers and employees of the university paid homage at the Martyred Intellectual Memorial Museum in the capital.

Besides, a discussion was held at the Professor Abdul Matin Chowdhury Virtual Classroom on the campus with Prof Akhtaruzzaman in the chair.

While addressing the programme, Prof Akhtaruzzaman said during the Liberation War, the Dhaka University became the Epicentre of genocide.

Those who contributed in the country and set vision for making a society with humanitarian values were targeted by the Pakistani army, the Vice Chancellor added.

He further said the perpetrators had no doubt about the independence of the country, but their aim was to break the backbone of the nation by killing the intellectuals so that the country would not stand tall in the world.











The authorities of Dhaka University (DU) on Tuesday observed the Martyred Intellectuals Day on which in 1971 a large number of the greatest sons of the soil were brutally killed by the Pakistani army during the Liberation War of the country.As part of the programmes, the authorities hoisted black flags, placed wreaths to the Martyred Intellectuals Graveyard, offered special prayers and held discussions on the utmost sacrifice of them.Earlier in the morning, led by Vice Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman, teachers, students, officers and employees of the university paid homage at the Martyred Intellectual Memorial Museum in the capital.Besides, a discussion was held at the Professor Abdul Matin Chowdhury Virtual Classroom on the campus with Prof Akhtaruzzaman in the chair.While addressing the programme, Prof Akhtaruzzaman said during the Liberation War, the Dhaka University became the Epicentre of genocide.Those who contributed in the country and set vision for making a society with humanitarian values were targeted by the Pakistani army, the Vice Chancellor added.He further said the perpetrators had no doubt about the independence of the country, but their aim was to break the backbone of the nation by killing the intellectuals so that the country would not stand tall in the world.