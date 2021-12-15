Video
10 injured in gas pipeline blast at Alu Bazar

Fire in high rise apt at Segunbagicha

Published : Wednesday, 15 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 187
Staff Correspondent

A couple and their seven-year-old daughter sustained injuries as a four-story building partially collapsed following a gas explosion at Alu Bazar in the capital's Old Dhaka early today.
The injured, Md Kamal, 35, his wife Selina Akter, 30 and their daughter Bonya Akter, 7, were given treatment at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burns and Plastic Surgery.
A sudden blast at Alu Bazar in Old Dhaka has destroyed the ground floor wall of a four-storey building. The explosion, believed to be caused by gas pipeline leakage, also injured seven more. They were identified as Aminul Islam, 35, his wife Sheela Akhter, 25, daughter Arifa, 6 and son Asadullah, 4, and Maruf Hossain, 12, Nusrat, 1 and Malina, 21.
The explosion also damaged the window panes of nearby structures on Haji Osman Gani Road, scattering shards of glass in the area. Local residents have rescued a couple and their child with mild injuries and sent them to the hospital.
The Fire Service said the explosion was apparently caused by a gas leak and ignited a blaze in the building. The bricks on the pillars fell off on impact, exposing the rods and leaving the building at risk.
Firefighters from the Siddik Bazar unit rushed to the scene at 1:35am on Tuesday and tamed the flames, said Fire Service Deputy Director Bazlur Rashid.
Meanwhile,  a fire broke out at a high rise apartment building in the capital's Segunbagicha area in the early hours of Tuesday. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.
The fire started on the fifth floor of the 16-storey Domino-Altura building around 2:00am, Rafi Al Faruque Duty Officer (media), Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters.


