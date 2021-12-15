Indictment in Pori Moni drug case deferred

The hearing on charge framing in the drug case against actress Pori Moni was deferred after she reported feeling too sick to appear in court.

Her lawyer advocate Nilanjana Rifat Surovi submitted a time petition before the court.

Hearing on time petition, Judge Nazrul Islam of the Dhaka Special Judge's Court-10 on Tuesday fixed January 2 for the hearing of charge framing.

The other two accused in the case - Kabir Hossain and Ashraful Islam Dipu - surrendered to the court and received bail.

On Oct 4, case investigation officer and CID Inspector Mostafa Kamal submitted the charge sheet against the three suspects to the court.

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge KM Imrul Kayes accepted the charge sheet on Nov 15. The case was then transferred to the Special Judge's Court. The court set December 14 for the indictment.







