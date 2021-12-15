13 jailed to 10 years

BEGUMGANJ, (Noakhali), Dec 14: A court in Noakhali has sentenced all of the 13 accused to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment in the case of assaulting and gang-rape of a woman at Begumganj upazila in Noakhali district last year.

The court also fined them Tk 50,000 each, failing to pay which will result in another three months in jail.

Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-1 Judge Zainal Abedin of Noakhali pronounced the verdict on Tuesday in presence of nine accused.

The convicts are Noor Hossain Badal, Abdur Rahim, Mohammad Ali alias Abul Kalam, Israfil Hossain Miah, Moin Uddin Sazu, Shamsuddin Sumon, Abdur Rob Chowdhury, Mostafizur Rahman Arif, Jamal Uddin, Noor Hossain Russel, Mizanur Rahman Tareq, Anwar Hossain Sohag and Delwar Hossain.

Convicts Abdur Rob, Mostafizur, Jamal and Mizanur were tried as fugitives.

On March 24 this year, the same court framed charges against 13 accused in the case. After pronouncement of the judgment, the plaintiff gang-rape victim pleaded to the court not to grant bail to any of the convicts.

A gang of 14 to 15 criminals led by Delwar Hossain Delu, head of 'Delwar Bahini', entered the house of the woman at Joykrishnapur village of Eklashpur union under the upazila at about 9pm on September 2, 2020. They first beat the woman and her husband, and then stripped her naked before raping.

The rapists recorded the horrific incident on video and uploaded it on different social media 32 days after the incident, which fueled a nationwide protest for weeks.

Later, on October 4, 2020, the victim woman filed a case being the plaintiff at Begumganj Police Station against nine criminals of 'Delwar Bahini' mentioning their names.

Then Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) investigated the case and found the involvement of head of 'Delwar Bahini' and 13 others.

A total of 40 witnesses have given deposition in 30 working days of the court during the trial.










