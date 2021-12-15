Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 15 December, 2021, 11:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Assault, Gang Rape

13 jailed to 10 years

Published : Wednesday, 15 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 208
Our Correspondent

BEGUMGANJ, (Noakhali), Dec 14: A court in Noakhali has sentenced all of the 13 accused to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment in the case of assaulting and gang-rape of a woman at Begumganj upazila in Noakhali district last year.
The court also fined them Tk 50,000 each, failing to pay which will result in another three months in jail.
Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-1 Judge Zainal Abedin of Noakhali pronounced the verdict on Tuesday in presence of nine accused.
The convicts are Noor Hossain Badal, Abdur Rahim, Mohammad Ali alias Abul Kalam, Israfil Hossain Miah, Moin Uddin Sazu, Shamsuddin Sumon, Abdur Rob Chowdhury, Mostafizur Rahman Arif, Jamal Uddin, Noor Hossain Russel, Mizanur Rahman Tareq, Anwar Hossain Sohag and Delwar Hossain.
Convicts Abdur Rob, Mostafizur, Jamal and Mizanur were tried as fugitives.
On March 24 this year, the same court framed charges against 13 accused in the case. After pronouncement of the judgment, the plaintiff gang-rape victim pleaded to the court not to grant bail to any of the convicts.
A gang of 14 to 15 criminals led by Delwar Hossain Delu, head of 'Delwar Bahini', entered the house of the woman at Joykrishnapur village of Eklashpur union under the upazila at about 9pm on September 2, 2020. They first beat the woman and her husband, and then stripped her naked before raping.
The rapists recorded the horrific incident on video and uploaded it on different social media 32 days after the incident, which fueled a nationwide protest for weeks.
Later, on October 4, 2020, the victim woman filed a case being the plaintiff at Begumganj Police Station against nine criminals of 'Delwar Bahini' mentioning their names.
Then Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) investigated the case and found the involvement of head of 'Delwar Bahini' and 13 others.
A total of 40 witnesses have given deposition in 30 working days of the court during the trial.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Another student tortured at DU’s Surya Sen Hall
People pay tributes at the Martyred Intellectual Monument
Errant traders to face action: Razzaque
Dengue: 40 more hospitalized
Urban gardening betters city life
DU observes Martyred Intellectuals Day
10 injured in gas pipeline blast at Alu Bazar
Indictment in Pori Moni drug case deferred


Latest News
UNESCO: 7% Bangladesh families have to borrow to send children to school
Vietnam jails dissident journo for 9 yrs over 'anti-state' acts
DU student 'tortured to death' at in-laws, husband held
Global hotel cancellations rise ahead of holidays due to omicron
WHO: COVID vaccines slightly less effective against severe disease, deaths
Bangladesh to open first official visa application centre in Kolkata
Nike buys virtual sneaker maker to sell digital shoes in the metaverse
Documents regarding Khaleda's birthday submitted to HC
Pakistan seal record 18th T20 win in calendar year
Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora test positive for Covid-19
Most Read News
Indonesians flee homes after powerful quake prompts tsunami warning
50 killed in Haiti fuel tanker explosion
Woman, baby boy stabbed dead, husband held
HSC examinees asked to leave home early on Wednesday
Pakistan seal record 18th T20 win in calendar year
Hazlewood out of 2nd Ashes Test
Locals of Dhaka 12 constituency bring out a flag parade on the Manik Mia Avenue
Thousands without heat, water after tornadoes kill 88 in US
Documents regarding Khaleda's birthday submitted to HC
13 sentenced to 10 yrs in jail over Noakhali woman assault
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft