Wednesday, 15 December, 2021, 11:07 AM
Govt school admission lottery today

Published : Wednesday, 15 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 224
Staff Correspondent

The digital lottery for the admission of students from Class I to Class IX in government secondary schools in the 2022 academic year will be held on Wednesday.  
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni will inaugurate the programme at the International Mother Language Institute in the afternoon.
This information was received from the office order of the Ministry of Education and the Department of Secondary and Higher Education on Tuesday.
 According to the office order, digital lottery will be held on December 15 for government secondary schools and on December 19 for private (metropolitan and district level) secondary schools.
After the completion of the digital lottery process, the head of the institution, parents and students will be able to view the results from the website with their assigned IDs and passwords.
The admission committee will convene a meeting and arrange for the admission of students following proper hygiene rules.
According to the Ministry of Education and the Department of Secondary and Higher Education a total of 538,405 students have applied for admission in government schools from Class I to Class IX for next year. There are 80,011 seats in 405 government secondary schools across the country. Many of them have applied for admission in more than one school.  
A total of 1,026,746 applications of preference order have been submitted.  As per the number of seats, about 14 candidates have applied for admission in each seat.


