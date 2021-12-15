Father, son land in jail for killing elephant

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 14: A Chattogram court on Tuesday sent a man and his son to jail for killing an elephant in Banshkhali upazila of Chattogram district.

In the first such case in the country Mohammad Kamal, 50 and his son Nezam, 22 of Banshkhali upazila were found guilty of electrocuting the elephant on November 30. They buried the elephant in the area. The local forest department lodged a complaint against Kamal and Nezam in this connection. When they were produced before the court by police, Banshkhali Cognizance Court Judge Mainul Islam sent them to jail. -UNB