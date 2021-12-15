Video
DUJ demands elimination of communal forces

Published : Wednesday, 15 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 215

The Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) on Tuesday demanded to root out communal forces who were involved in the killing of martyred intellectuals bringing them to the books.
They placed their demand at a meeting held at the DUJ office, said a press release.
DUJ leaders called for the formation of a fact-finding commission to bring the real killing incidents of killing of martyred intellectuals to the nation.
DUJ President Quddus Afrad presided over the programme while General Secretary Sazzad Alam Khan Tapu was the moderator.
Former Information Adviser to the Prime Minister and Editor of the Daily Observer Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, Former President of BFU Manjurul Ahsan Bulbul, President of BFUZ Omar Farque, Former President of DUJ Kazi Rafik, DUJ Vice President M A Quddus, Joint Secretary Khairul Alam, Treasurer Ashraful Islam, BFUJ Vice President Madhusudan Mandal, Joint Secretary General Sheikh Mamunur Rashid, Treasurer Khairuzzaman Kamal, Office Secretary Sebika Rani, National Press Club Joint General Secretary Mainul Alam were present among others.    -BSS


