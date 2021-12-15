ACC must act up to president’s advice

We wholeheartedly welcome President Abdul Hamid's statement on the occasion of the Anti-Corruption Day. What he pointed to in a recent meeting of anti-graft agency-ACC, through a video message to all the employees of the agency, we believe was driven by his grave understanding of national reality. We think people's long held expectation and unheard voice have been reiterated in the advice of the state's supreme guardian to the ACC to free itself from all corrupt practices and irregularities.



President's warning that those who abuse power bestowed on them by the state should be "strictly controlled and brought under the law" is no doubt a clear message to all about the repercussions of corruption. However, the ACC organized the meeting tuned with this year's International Anti-Corruption Day's theme "Your right, your responsibility: Say no to corruption,"



There is no denying that corruption erodes the trust of people in the government, and the service providers impeding the overall national development. It halts the progress of any nation while throwing its people to chaos. What, if it is carried out in the garb of policy level decision? Or, what if those in the charge of preventing corruption, themselves indulge in corruption? Perhaps, we got the answers on numerous occasions in the past.



The point, however, Protectors must not turn into predators. Although, the country has seen remarkable progress in economic and other fields since the present government assumed power, unfortunately, it has not yet been freed from the shackle of ubiquitous corruption. Consequently, the harvest of development is not equally reaching the doorsteps of all stakeholders.



We know, one of the reasons for corruption in the state machineries, directly or indirectly linked with the modus-operandi of a state is the poor salary structure. But, can the workforces involved in country's different state institutes show such lame excuse anymore as current government has raised their perks and salaries to a dignified level? We believe, the poorly paid excuse would not work any longer.



Nevertheless, corruption in various forms in different government sectors often does the round in the media. Frequent tales of systematic corruption organised all the way from grass root level to top level have come to our notice repeatedly. Most dangerously, one after another tale of corruption is eating up hard-earned success stories of the government. We think, president's understanding of corruption should be taken into account by all. Because it is at the heart of major problems like worsening law and order situation, violence in education campus, majority people's increasing plight in the ongoing market system.



We hope the underlying message of president's evaluation of corruption is not only for the ACC employees alone, rather it's positive impact will fall on others institutions too, triggering perfect moral sense. And our observation of the Anti-Corruption Day will be meaningful only then when we can ensure a country free from corruption.

