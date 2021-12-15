Omicron’s impact: Ominous for growth

Dear Sir

Recently, The Asian Development Bank warned that the highly mutated Omicron coronavirus variant could have a "substantial" economic impact, as it trimmed its 2021 and 2022 growth forecasts for developing Asia. While the region was expected to sustain a "strong rebound" and keep inflation at manageable levels, the emergence of Omicron had brought "additional uncertainty", the ADB said.



However, the recent developments in Europe show that extensive virus outbreaks can occur even in highly vaccinated countries and force governments to retighten mobility restrictions. As Omicron appears to be significantly more transmissible than earlier variants, its economic impact could be substantial. Vaccination rates have increased across developing Asia in recent months, with nearly half of the population fully protected against Covid-19 at the end of November, compared with less than a third at the end of August. It has enabled many economies to start reopening, boosting manufacturing activity and trade in the region. Unfortunately, coverage remained uneven--20 economies still have less than 40 percent of their populations fully vaccinated, leaving them susceptible to renewed outbreaks.



Under these circumstances, Bangladesh authorities need to take preparation in advance so that the newly evolved variant of Coronavirus cannot incur much damage to our economy.



