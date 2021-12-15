

Teachers’ training for quality education



Many teachers in our country teach at school, college or university, but they are provided training on teaching, learning methods and theories before teaching. According to expert "good students are not just good teachers". The teacher knows a lot well, but he does not know how to teach the students; Even if he knows, the students will not have any profit.



Most teachers try to teach a subject, however, it is important to learn how to learn a subject than it is. So, there is a need to have deep knowledge about learning and teaching as well as learning theory and method. Without it, the expansion or transmission of knowledge is not effectively possible.



Although it is known to all, how much the foundation of a house will be depend on how much it can be done, we can also say this about education. If the bottom foundation is bad, however, the downstairs of the building is inevitable; the fall of that building is inevitable.



Similarly, if primary level education is not good, then quality of education in higher level is not possible. And quality primary education is largely dependent on quality teachers. At the same time, it is necessary to bring the matter of knowledge about the learning process or the theory of teaching along with the subject matter of the teacher.



Although teacher's training is able to meet the temporary shortage of teachers' quality, there is no alternative to teachers' education for long term development of teachers in the development of the education system.



Lambert, Varo, and Zimmerman (2012) comment on how to compete in vocational training and professional education helps in achieving such skills and qualifications, which is not a new skill or qualification, but to do more efficient work based on previously acquired education.



But it is true that teachers need training for achieving the latest skills needed by the time period. According to expert, there is a lot of difference between teacher training and professional education. Instead of training in Bangladesh, it is an important issue in the field of education to take up the profession of educating teachers."



Here's a topic, teachers 'primary and secondary level training subjects are not always dependent on teachers' needs. Simply put, it is questionable whether or not they are feeling the necessity of training for the training provided to the teachers. There is no scope to say that this training is not needed for them, but the essential requirement for training of skilled teachers is to ensure effective education and quality education. But how much training is being done in the training and knowledge of skill-driven learning and student learning - this is a big question.



The central level policy-makers have decided to provide training to the school level teachers in Bangladesh. There is nothing wrong with this. But if the people who are trained in this training feel the necessity of any other subject without feeling the need for training, then the main objectives of the training are to be inhibited.



Teachers do not only acquire specific knowledge and skills by participating in training, but also have certain financial benefits. It is unacceptable to say that the teachers came to learn the training. But for all, this is the main and only purpose - if the speaker speaks of the truth.



However, there are many opportunities to come to the training to see teachers complain about the benefits. The teachers gain the knowledge and skills of the training, they can perform their professional role more effectively, and the field of knowledge develops.

It is a matter of note that not all teachers get equal training opportunities. There is some training that is mandatory for all teachers. Again, one or two teachers of some training schools are getting. The nature of most of the training programs run by private ventures is such.



In this case, the responsibility of selection or nomination of who will receive training is in the case of the head teacher or upazila level education officer. In this case, the teachers get the opportunity to train those who are more sincere and skilled in the course of learning, or with whom the person in charge of the election is in good relation.



As a result of this trend, some teachers have received or received many training at the same time, and no teacher has the opportunity to participate in any training other than compulsory training. This condition has two negative effects. We have to come out of this situation.



If the teacher wants to help his student in real learning, then his sincerity is more important than training. With this one thing, the teacher can understand his student and manage his lessons. But the training makes the teacher's job disciplined and more effective, giving ideas about new methods and techniques. No training will be effective, if the teacher is not sincere. No doubt teaching is a great job.

Md Atikur Rahman, columnist &

head of PRD at BUFT













