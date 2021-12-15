Our achievements in reproductive health and challenges

Bangladesh has achieved remarkable success in improving its public health indicators in the last 50 years despite its policy- and system-level challenges. Major achievements include considerable reductions in maternal and child mortality, increased immunisation coverage, and increased life expectancy. Maternal healthcare services use, including use of antenatal (47%), delivery (53%), and postnatal healthcare services (52%), have risen significantly, although they are still considered very low.



The total fertility rate has fallen from 6.87 in 1971 to 2.3 in 2017, which is lower than the average in low and middle income countries (LMICs, 3.8 in 2015). Since Independence, the percentage of women of reproductive age using modern contraception increased from 8% in 1971 to 62% in 2017, an estimate which is around twice the average percentage in LMICs.



However, unmet need for contraception and unmet need for modern contraception are still high at 12% and 27%, respectively. A declining trend in maternal and child mortality also indicates impressive gains. Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR) fall to 173 per 100,000 live births by 2021, a 70% reduction within 50 years (1971 to 2021). The under-five and infant mortality rates reduced to 45 and 38 per 10,000 live births, respectively, a result which is around 5 times lower than the rates reported in 1971.



All of these figures place Bangladesh as one of the top-performing countries in terms of achieving relevant targets of the recently concluded Millennium Development Goals (MDGs, 2000-2015). However, ambitious targets to ensure universal health coverage and reduce preventable maternal and under-five deaths set in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to be achieved between 2015 and 2030 require further development, and still pose challenges.



Despite these achievements, many challenges persist in Bangladesh's healthcare system. Theability to continue the improvement of effective policies and evaluate policies in a timely manneris the most important challenge. As an illustration, the policy to separate and unify the health(DGHS) and family planning (DGFP) wings was changed several times; it was separated in theFirst Five-Year Plan in 1973, unified in 1997 in the Fifth Five-Year Plan, and then separated againin 2003 in the Health Nutrition and Population Sector Program.



The target to construct a community clinic for every 6,000 people inthe Fifth Five-Year Plan was removed in 2001, and already-constructed community clinics werekept unused for a number of years. The target was re-established in 2009, and currently thecommunity clinic is one of the active players providing healthcare services at the community level,as well as among the disadvantaged population.



Such instability is mainly due to the lack ofpolitical stability. Policies developed in one government change following the formation of anothergovernment in subsequent years.



In Bangladesh, governmental spending on healthcare has been consistently low over the fivedecades (2.02% of GDP in 2000 and 2.34% in 2018), posing another major disadvantage.This is particularly challenging for maternal healthcare services, as the backlog effect ofpopulation momentum has created abulge in the size of younger age groups moving towardsparenthood, which in turn increases demands on maternal healthcare services.



Moreover, suchlow expenditure on the healthcare sector is often not enough to ensure services for women of lowsocio-economic status, and thiscreates unequal use of healthcare services. Importantly, this was identified as a major issue inBangladesh's 2001 Health Policy and Strategies and as addressed in the subsequent plans.



Consequently, there has been a remarkable increase in public facilities targeting people of lowsocio-economic status. Despite this expansion, a large proportion of them remain excluded. Forinstance, reported use of at least one antenatal healthcare visit was 29% for women with low socioeconomicstatus compared to 89% for women with high socio-economic status; health facilitydelivery was 9% for low socio-economic status women compared to 15% for high socio-economicstatus women; and postnatal healthcare use was 11% for women with low socio-economic statuscompared to 52% among women with high socio-economic status.



Importantly, these gapsseem to be widening rather than narrowing. Moreover, apart from primary healthcareservices, women of low socio-economic status also lack access to high-quality advanced maternalhealthcare, especially in tertiary healthcare facilities, because of unaffordable hidden costsassociated with seeking treatment. Furthermore, there exist service inequalities in maternalhealthcare services use across several background factors, including education and place ofresidence.



There are four probable causes for such inequalities: inefficient management ofexisting facilities, underutilisation of available facilities, inadequate facilities, and urban-basedhealthcare facilities. Addressing these issues through increasing health expenditure in thenational budget, reducing misdistribution of human resources and health infrastructures, andcreating more healthcare facilities are other challenges for Bangladesh.



Although Bangladesh credits itself with having a unique structure for providing family planningservices and contraception, access to these services also varies widely in low/high socio-economicstatus, rural/urban, and educated/uneducated populations. Importantly, these gaps are widening,and the rate of increase in contraception use has slowed recently. This is despite the fact that oneof the major targets of the MDGs was to increase contraception use and a relevant target is also present in the SDGs too.



Moreover, unmet need forcontraception and unmet need for modern contraception are still high. Thiscontributes to the high occurrence of unintended pregnancy, with many women facing repeatedunintended pregnancies. These then create a further burden of maternal healthcareservices. Given this context, it is essential to widen existing family planning programs and ensurethe availability of contraception for all reproductive-aged women.



Despite significant reductions, maternal and under-five mortality rates remain high. Importantly, themajority of these deaths occur because of complications during pregnancy and following delivery,such as haemorrhage, eclampsia, and birth defects. Therefore, preventing these adverseoutcomes requires additional implementation of comprehensive interventions in the areas ofmaternal malnutrition, and reproductive and postnatal healthcare services utilisation.



It is alsonecessary to identify a comprehensive range of factors where adverse outcomes are common,where successes are made, and where further improvements are necessary. However, suchapproaches are still challenging for Bangladesh due to economic inequalities and difficultiesassociated with utilising healthcare services, particularly in rural areas. Policies and programs to address these issues from the government level are important without any delay for further progress.

Md Nuruzzaman Khan, PhD,

a public health expert and

assistant professor of Population Science at Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University, Mymensingh, Bangladesh.











