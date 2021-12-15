After the recent uproar about unseemly comments made by a politician, Shakespeare came to mind: mend your speech a little, lest you may mar your fortunes. The moral of the recent episode, which saw the politician tender his resignation at the order of the highest authority, is that there is always a line, which cannot/ should not be crossed, irrespective of how loyal a person appears to be to the party.



The whole incident also brought out to the open a very decadent side of society steeped in sleaze. In English there is a word called lalochezia meaning an emotional relief from using expletives and vulgar language. In the case of the doomed politician, it's his tongue, which landed him in turmoil. What happens to him in the future is another story. However, this event should be a message for all about how to be politic when one is holding a position of power. No lalochezia if you are serving the nation. Swear at yourself if you cannot help it!



Young leaders take note: The lesson for the need to use moderate language and politeness should be grasped most by young people involved in politics, holding influential positions. We all know how positions are abused and exploited since examples are all around us.



Just to share a personal experience; a few months ago while parking a car in reverse in Panthapath, I noticed that while I was trying to place the car, several bikes came and completely ignoring me, imperiously took over the spot. When I came out to tell them that the space is for people going to a restaurant, they replied in a dismissive tone that they belonged to the student wing of the ruling party.



This means, being a member of a political party gave them the right to do whatever the desired, in flagrant violation of common social norms. There are countless examples like this one. Just the other day, when I asked a student about his department, the rather impudent reply with a questioning tone: you don't know which department I am in?



The inherent message was that since he is in politics, everyone needs to know all his details. Anyway, though a little irked at first, it later dawned on me that this insolent trait is not their fault because they emulate what they see in others, especially seniors.



Understandably, when a young boy sees his father using deception, duplicity and devious methods in everyday dealings, he will grow up taking these qualities to be normal. Similarly, a girl seeing her mother using expletives, resorting to artful behaviour within the family sphere will also grow up adopting some of these less virtuous qualities.



The politician who raised a storm recently is relatively young, and therefore, an example to most young leaders across the country. Sadly, an audio clip purported to be the voice of the politician appears to present him as a person driven to desperation by a raging libido. The reported leaked phone conversation with an actress contains revolting language, used only in the gutters.



It's natural for a man to be attracted to a woman and there are several civilised ways of wooing a person of choice and all of them have proved to be successful when done with civility. Even a sex worker has the right to decline a client if she finds his behaviour to be boorish and barbaric. Always prudent to keep in mind, a sex worker has the task to make moments for someone memorable, which can only happen when the client is also courteous and polite.



Humility never fails: Perhaps a cliche but with kind words and humility, one can win hearts and even manage to minimise one's vices. A public servant who is at ease with the masses, shares a joke, refers to any person irrespective of age with honour and treats a woman with dignity will automatically be a leader of the people. The notion that a high-ranking official needs to have an air of unreachability is totally outdated. For too long, the colonial period culture of exuding an obnoxious supercilious aura to intimidate others has been allowed to fester. Regrettably, this sort of conceited attitude is often encouraged.



To come back to the audio tape, it contained persistent demands laced with expletives plus desire for deviant sexual acts--a glaring proof that for some people, power and position open a door for despotic behaviour. For argument's sake, if the politician in question had made the requests politely and with civility then perhaps the actress in question would have agreed to meet him. However, instead of the proper approach, he chose the path of a sadist.



A libido driven villain, ogling at the actress and expressing desire to ravage her in obscene language has always been a staple for the movie industry. Although this entire movie sequence may appear ridiculous, the sad fact remains, in the real world, there are quite a few like these villains who derive perverted pleasure in using coercion/threats to get feminine companionship.



The saga about the politician in question is still in people's minds after a misadventure to leave the country and he may face legal action from outraged members of society. The best move would be to apologise and ask for forgiveness. No one becomes small by saying sorry; unfortunately, admission of a mistake by a politician is a rarity in itself. Yet, a social media post asking to be forgiven and showing remorse can go a long way in saving one's reputation.



Rudyard Kipling once said: 'words are the most powerful drug used by mankind' and that applies in all social situation. The right words can make a saint of a sinner, paving way for redemption.



However, whether someone wants redemption or damnation is totally his/her choice.

