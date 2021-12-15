

Bangladesh marches ahead despite conspiracy



US sanctions were also imposed on dozens of people and entities tied to China, Myanmar, and North Korea, while Chinese artificial intelligence company SenseTime Group was added to an investment blacklist. The RAD officials include former Director General (DG) and incumbent Inspector General of Police Benazir Ahmed and incumbent RAB DG Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, according to a press release issued by the US Department of Treasury on Friday last.



However, Bangladesh rejected the sanction saying, in the US, the law enforcers kill thousands of people and a similar number people go missing regularly there. But still they poke nose in other countries in the name of human rights. Bangladesh officials said the ban was imposed following an international conspiracy hatched by vested groups and hired lobbyists. In response to US sanction, many Bangladesh people in social media condemned the sanction and lauded Benazir Ahmed for his role and action against Islamist extremists in the country. They said Benazir played the key role in evicting the Islamists militants from the country.



Tomorrow the nation will celebrate the 50th Victory Day, in the year of the centenary of the birth of Bangladesh founder Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who was born at Tungipara of Gopalganj district on March 17, 1921, fifty years ahead of the victorious birth of Bangladesh, that came into being following a nine-month-long largely guerrilla war against the occupational forces of Pakistan.



Meanwhile the nation has observed Shaheed Buddhijibi Dibosh or Martyred Intellectuals Day on Tuesday, December 14 and paid homage and commemorated those intellectuals who were killed by Pakistani forces and their collaborators during the 1971 Liberation War, particularly on March 25 and December14, 1971. The killings were undertaken with the goal of annihilating the intellectual class of what was then East Pakistan. Two days after the events of 14 December, on 16 December, Bangladesh became independent through the surrender of Pakistani forces.



On 14 December, sensing imminent defeat, Pakistani forces and their local collaborators- Shanti committee, Razakars, Al-Badr and Al-Shams--abducted and killed front-line Bengali intellectuals and professionals in order to cripple the new nation intellectually. Renowned academics, teachers, intellectuals, doctors, engineers, journalists, and other eminent personalities were dragged out of their houses, blindfolded, and killed. Their bodies were dumped in Rayerbazar, Mirpur, and other killing grounds in Dhaka just two days ahead of the final victory of the war. During the nine-month-long war, the Pakistani Army, with the assistance of local collaborators systematically executed an estimated 991 teachers, 13 journalists, 49 physicians, 42 lawyers, and 16 writers, artists and engineers.



With the secession of Bangladesh, Pakistan virtually became a lame horse just in 24 years of its independence from Britain. Bangladesh fought out its independence because of impolitic decisions of the Pakistani leaders and the military junta. After the emergence of the independent Bangladesh, Pakistan, whose economic base was East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) started to weaken financially and facing severe challenges to survive economically.



Meanwhile Bangladesh, once called a bottomless basket in 1970s, has become an emerging economic power in South Asia, largely in the last 12 years and recently it has swapped foreign reserves worth $250 million to Sri Lanka, which has recently urged Bangladesh for more loans. Bangladesh also surpassed India and Pakistan in per capita GDP (gross domestic product) in 2020 and 2021.



Bangladesh's per capita income rose by $327 in fiscal 2020-21 to $2,554, according to data from the statistical agency. In terms of the Bangladesh currency, the per capita income is now Tk 219,644 ($1 = Tk 86), officials said. In calculating the average per-person income, the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics took fiscal 2015-16 as the baseline, the first change in a decade.



Recently officials told reporters that Bangladesh per capita GDP had grown by 9 per cent over the past year, rising to $2,227. Pakistan's per capita income, meanwhile, is $1,543. In 1971, Pakistan was 70 per cent richer than Bangladesh; today, Bangladesh is 45 per cent richer than Pakistan. One Pakistani economist glumly pointed out that "it is in the realm of possibility that we could be seeking aid from Bangladesh in 2030."



India--eternally confident about being the only South Asian economy that matters--now must grapple with the fact that it, too, is poorer than Bangladesh in per capita terms. India's per capita income in 2020-21 was a mere $1,947.



The United Nations General Assembly on November 24, 2021, adopted a historic resolution, at its 76th session, to graduate Bangladesh, the Lao People's Democratic Republic and Nepal, from the least developed country (LDC) category to the developing country grouping, a major milestone demonstrating the countries' significant development progress. The incumbent government has trumpeted it as a great, success it has initiated the process years back to make Bangladesh a rich country by 2041 through phases.



Had there been no military rule followed by quasi democracy sponsored by the military rulers between 1975 and 1990 the country would have attained much more economic prosperity by now. However, the rivalries between the major parties are also retarding the economic prosperity of the country. In Bangladesh the political rivalries often lead to mayhem, secret killing and forced disappearances.



The biggest problem of the country is that some political leaders and government administrative officials often tend to misuse the law or in connivance of the investigators and the prosecutors for material gains.



The country fetched a total of $ 45.39 billion from export earnings -- goods and services -- in the just concluded fiscal year. Out of the total export earnings, about 38.75 billion were earned from goods exports recording a 15.10 per cent growth in FY 2020-21 compared to $33.67 in the previous year. The country's remittance earnings from more than 10 million expatriates reached an all-time high of $24.78 billion in the last fiscal year despite the Covid-19 pandemic. The country's foreign exchange reserves were $ 43.1 billion in October this year.



Bangladesh currently produces some 35 million tones of rise against 17 million tonnes in 1973. Over the course of 24 years before 2000, Bangladesh was losing arable land at an annual rate of 13,413 hectares; but since 2000, the rate has jumped to 68,690 hectares per year, due to urbanisation and new settlement projects, according to official estimate.



Bangladesh now has surplus electricity generation capacity of 21,000 Mega Watt. The country's all economic indicators are moving upward. Many mega projects including Padma Bridge, Karnaphuli River Tunnel, Ruppoor Nuclear Power Plant, Matarbari Deep Sea Port etc are nearing completion while construction of several others are going ahead.

The writer is Business Editor,

The Daily Observer











