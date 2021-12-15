Covid-19: Two more die, 28 more infected in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Dec 14: Two more people died of and 28 more have been infected with the coronavirus in the division in three days.

One more person died of the virus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the last 24 hours till 9am on Tuesday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Tuesday morning.

He said the deceased, hailed from Chapainawabganj District, was found positive for the virus.

Some 17 are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 104 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Tuesday morning, the RMCH director added.

Meanwhile, some 28 more people have tested positive for the virus in four districts of the division in the last 24 hours till Tuesday morning, taking the caseload to 99,613 here.

Rajshahi Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukdar confirmed the information on Tuesday morning.

Of the newly infected people, 13 are in Rajshahi, and five in Joypurhat, Bogura and Pabna districts each.

The death toll reached 1,685 in the division including 686 in Bogura, 324 in Rajshahi and 175 in Natore districts.

Among the total infected, 96,008 people have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus with 20 new recoveries reported during the time, the health director added.

