Contributions of golden sons to country remembered



The photos taken on Tuesday show a mourning procession in Bagerhat Town (1); wreaths being placed in Barishal City (2), on the Muktijoddha Smriti Shaheed Minar in Pabna Town (3), and on the Shaheed Minar in Gazipur Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University (4). photoS: observer

The golden sons of the country were killed by the Pakistani occupation forces and their local collaborators just two days ahead of the Victory Day in 1971.

On December 14 in 1971, country's renowned teachers, academicians, engineers, doctors, journalists, artists, and other eminent personalities were dragged out of their houses blindfolded and taken to unknown places and then brutally tortured and killed.

Their bodies were later dumped at Rayerbazar, Mirpur and some other killing places in the capital.

To mark the day, different socio-cultural organizations organized various programmes that include hoisting national flag, bringing out mourning processions, placing wreaths at the monuments, and holding discussion meetings.

At the discussion meetings, the speakers recalled the contributions of the martyred intellectuals to the country and renewed a pledge to build the country following their principles.

BARISHAL: On this occasion, different programmes were organized in the district.

On behalf of Barishal City Corporation (BCC) Mayor Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah, BCC Chief Executive Faruq Hossain, Panel Mayors Gazi Naimul Hasan Litu, Advocate Rafiqul Islam Khokon, Ayesha Tauhida Luna along with councilors placed a wreath on Trish Godown in the city at 12:01am.

Barishal Divisional Commissioner Saiful Islam and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Jashim Uddin Haider placed wreaths at around 10am.

Barishal Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) SM Akhteruzzaman, Additional DIG and superintend of police (SP) along with other police officials also paid homage to the martyred intellectuals there. On behalf of State Minister for Water Resources Col (Rtd) Zahid Faruk Shamim, Barishal City Unit Juba League Convener Nizamul Islam Nizam, Mahmudul Haque Khan Mamun, Mahbubur Rahman Madhu, Humayun Kabir, Sharif Mohammad Anisur Rahman and others paid respect to the martyred intellectuals at around 11:30am.

Then District Awami League (AL) General Secretary (GS) Advocate Talukder Md Yunus, its Vice-President Syed Anisur Rahman, District Shramik League President Shahjahan Hawlader and Krishak League President Saiful Alam Gias, among others, paid floral tribute to the intellectual martyrs.

Public Prosecutor Advocate Jahangir Hossain, Hasan Mahmud Babu, Advocate Golam Sarwar Razib, Zahidur Rahman Monir Molla, Ziaur Rahman, Mizanur Rahman and others were also present at that time.

Barishal City Unit Convener of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Moniruzzaman Khan Faruque, its Joint Convener Advocate Ali Haider Babul, Secretary Member Advocate Mir Zahidul Kabir Zahid and District Juba Dal GS Advocate Taslim Uddin, among others, placed wreaths on the monument in front of the DC office in the city at around 11am.

BAGERHAT: In this connection, different programmes were organized in the district.

Bagerhat DC, on behalf of the district administration, placed wreath on the Martyred Intellectuals Monument at Dakbanglow Ghat in the town at around 8am. Later, different organizations including District AL, Juba League, Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), Shramik League, Shecchashebak League, Bagerhat Foundation and Press Club also paid tribute to the martyred intellectuals there.

A munajat was also performed there seeking peace of the departed souls of the martyred intellectuals.

Earlier at 7:30am, wreaths were placed on the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in front of the District AL office in Rail Road area of the town.

District AL Vice-president Advocate Farid Uddin Ahmed, GS Advocate Bhuiyan Hemayet Uddin, Joint GS Sarder Fakhrul Alam, District Unit BCL President Md Monir Hossain and its GS Sarder Nahian Al Sultan, among others, were also present at that time.

GAIBANDHA: To mark the day, the district administration organized different programmes in cooperation with Gaibandha Municipality.

At 10am, Gaibandha DC Abdul Matin along with senior officials of the district and upazila administrations paid rich tribute on the Shahid Memorial in front of Old DC office in the town through placing floral wreaths. The programme was followed by a discussion meeting held at the auditorium of District Shilpakala Academy of the town with Additional DC (General) Sadequr Rahman in the chair marking the day. DC Abdul Matin addressed the meeting as chief guest.

SP Towhidul Islam, District AL President Advocate Syed Shams-ul Alam Hiru, its GS Abu Bakar Siddque, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Shah Sarwar Kabir and former commander of district Muktijoddha sangsad Mahmudul Haque Sajada, among others, also spoke.

The speakers, in their speech, said on this day in 1971, the illustrious sons of the soil were brutally killed at the far end of the Liberation War as the Pakistani occupation army with the help of their local collaborators - Razakar, Al-Badr and Al-Shams - abducted intellectuals and professionals sensing their imminent defeat.

The intellectuals were taken blindfolded to torture cells in Mirpur, Mohammadpur, Nakhalpara, Rajarbagh and other locations in different parts of the capital and later executed en masse at different killing grounds, most notably Rayerbazar and Mirpur to cripple the nation intellectually, they also said.

DC Abdul Matin said the Pakistani troops and their Bengali-speaking collaborators killed a number of intelligentsia throughout the nine-month long Liberation War and most of the December 14 victims were picked up from their houses blindfolded and killed between December 10th and 14th 1971.

Later, the guests formally distributed the prizes among the winners who participated in the essay, letter and poem reciting competitions conducted by the district office of Bangladesh Shishu Academy marking the day.

GAZIPUR: To mark the day, different programmes were organized in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University (BSMRAU).

The programmes include hoisting of the national flag half past, wearing black badges, placing wreaths on the monument, bringing out mourning rally, holding discussion meeting and arranging dua mahfil.

A mourning rally led by Vice-Chancellor (VC) of BSMRAU Professor Dr Md Giasuddin Mia was brought out on the campus in the morning.

Then wreaths were placed on the Shaheed Minar, commemorating the day.

Later, a discussion meeting was held there.

VC Professor Dr Md Giasuddin and Treasurer of the university Professor Tofayel Ahmed, among others, spoke on the occasion.

JOYPURHAT: Different programmes were organized in the district to mark the Martyred Intellectuals Day and Joypurhat Liberation Day.

The day began with placing wreaths on Pagla Dewan Mass Grave in the morning.

On behalf of the district administration, Joypurhat DC Md Shariful Islam paid floral tribute to the martyred intellectuals there first.

Then, District Police, Zila Parishad, Muktijoddha Sangsad, District AL, Mohila AL, Chakbarkat Union Unit of AL and Jatiyo Rabindra Sangeet Sammelan Parishad also placed wreath on the mass grave. Besides, DC Shariful also placed wreath on Karai Kadirpur Mass Grave in the district. Later, a discussion meeting was held in the district with DC Shariful Islam in the chair.

Joypurhat SP Masum Ahmed Bhuiyan, Zila Parishad Chairman Md Arifur Rahman Rocket, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman SM Solaiman Ali, District Unit President of Jatiyo Rabindra Sangeet Sammelan Parishad Aminul Haque Babul, Freedom Fighter Amzad Hossain, District AL Vice-president Raja Chowdhury and District Mohila AL President Shammi Aziz Saj, among others, also spoke on the occasion.

Reciting Liberation War related poetry and art competitions were arranged for children at Joypurhat Shilpakala Academy in the town. Besides, dua and milad mahfil were also organized at different religious institutions in the district.

NOAKHALI: In this connection, different programmes were organized at Noakhali Science and Technology University (NSTU) in the district.

A mourning rally led by NSTU VC Professor Dr Md Didar-ul-Alam was brought out on the campus.

Then wreaths were placed on the Shaheed Minar in the university commemorating the martyred intellectuals.

Later, a discussion meeting was held there. A large number of teachers, students and employees of NSTU were present at that time.

PABNA: To mark the day, different programmes were organized in the district.

The district administration, police administration, District AL, Zila Parishad, various government offices and cultural organizations paid respect to the martyred intellectuals.

District AL placed a wreath on the Muktijoddha Smriti Shaheed Minar in the town in the morning.

Pabna DC Biswas Rashel Hossain, SP Mohammad Mohibul Islam Khan and Zila Parishad Chairman Rezaul Rahim Lal, among others, also paid respect to the martyred intellectuals.

Later, a discussion meeting was held at Pabna Press Club auditorium in the town.

On behalf of Pabna Science and Technology University, VC Professor M Rostam Ali and Registrar Bijan Kumar paid homage to the memory of the martyred intellectuals at Brahma Swadhinata Chattar on the campus.

RANGAMATI: In this connection, a discussion meeting was organized on Rangamati Shaheed Minar premises in the district town.

District AL organized the programme at around 9:30am with its President Dipankar Talukder, MP, in the chair.

District Unit AL Vice-president Hazi Md Kamal Uddin, GS of Rangamati Municipality Unit of AL Mansur Ali, Mohila AL GS Mohita Dewan, District Shramik League GS Md Shamsul Alam, Juba League Vice-president Ashish Kumar Chakma Naba and Sadar Upazila BCL President Nazrul Islam, among others, also spoke at the programme.

Earlier, wreaths were placed on the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the four national leaders at the AL office in the town.

SIRAJGANJ: On this occasion, different programmes were organized.

A discussion meeting was held at Shaheed Shamsuddin auditorium in the DC office in the district town.

Sirajganj DC Dr Faruq Ahmed presided over the meeting.

SP Hasibul Alam, Assistant Civil Surgeon Dr Shamsul Islam, District AL Acting President KM Hossain Ali Hasan, its Acting GS Abdus Samad Talukder, and FFs Bimal Kumar Das and Hazi Isahaq Ali, among others, also spoke at the programme.

Earlier, wreaths were placed on the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the District Collectorate Building premises in the town.

The district administration, police administration, Muktijoddha Sangsad, Sirajganj Press Club Local Government Engineering Department, various government and non-government offices, and different socio-cultural organizations also paid respect to the martyred intellectuals at that time.

LOHAGARA, CHATTOGRAM: To mark the day, Lohagara Upazila administration organized a discussion meeting at the Upazila Parishad auditorium in the district at around 11am.

Lohagara Upazila Parishad Chairman Ziaul Haque Chowdhury Babul was present as chief guest while Upazila Nirbahi Officer Muhammad Ahsan Habib Jitu presided over the meeting.

Upazila Parishad Vice-Chairman Muhammad Ibrahim Kabir, Upazila Assostant Commissioner (Land) Md Masud Rana, Officer-in-Charge of Lohagara Police Station Md Zaker Hossain Mahmud, Upazila Muktijoddha Deputy Commander Abdul Hamid Bengal, Lohagara Press Club President FF Nurul Islam, its Publicity and Publication Secretary Muhammad Zahedul Islam, Office Secretary Muhammad Raihan Shikder, Upazila Secondary Education Officer Muhammad Nurul Islam, and Padua Range Forest Officer Muhammad Saiful Islam, among others, were also present at the programme.

Different government officials posted in the upazila, journalists, and teachers and students of various educational institutes took part in the meeting.









