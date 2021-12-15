Video
latest
Home Countryside

Kaliganj freed today

Published : Wednesday, 15 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR, Dec 14: Tomorrow (December 15) is the freedom day of Kaliganj Upazila and Pubail of Sadar Upazila of the district.
In a four-day of severe fighting by freedom fighters (FFs) and Indian allied forces, Pakistani occupation forces surrendered on this day in 1971. Over 50 soldiers of Pakistan were killed.
One day before, Pakistani forces conducted arson attacks and burnt many villages. Hundreds of women were violated. Many lost their parents, brothers and sisters, husbands and wives and children.
Eyewitness Md Rejaul Haidar Khan, 60, son of Abul Hasem Khan of Chhoto Koir Village at Pubail Union said, he was in class four or five during the war;  there were Pakistani camps from Pubail railway station to Puubail railway bridge; in the north of the rail station, there were FFs and Pakistani occupation forces in the opposite side; it was a non-stop four-day face-to-face fighting. He would supply explosives, food and water to FFs. But he was not scared at that time.
Another eyewitness and President Ashraful Alam Ayub, 59, of Kaliganj Upazila Press Club and son of Ramiz Uddin of the same area said, he saw flames of war at his childhood; the latest fight took place in Pubail-Kaliganj; then main Pakistani camp was in Pubail rail station. FFs and allied forces besieged the camp; and in the face of strong attack, Pakistani forces started to step back.
Eyewitness Aktar Hossain, 71, son of Hares Uddin of Nayani Para Village at Ward No. 41 of Gazipur City Corporation said, he, his father and a neighbouring aunt Okhil Uddin were caught by Pakistani forces from a Pubail Bazar tea stall; they were stood in line and were fired; Okhil Uddin died on the spot; as he was in the middle he got wounded with bullet hit on his back; but his father remained un-wounded.
Baria Union Muktijoddha Command Council's Deputy Commander, son of Emdad Hossain of Boro Koir Village at Pubail Union Md Nuruzzaman Leku, 72, said, "Our possession was along the Chilai River. Being informed on December 11 night, we in group took possession along the Balu River bank. Along with allied forces we fought with Pakistani forces for continuous four days. After defeating them, we marched via Tongo to Dhaka with allied forces."
FF Ataur Rahman Bhuiya, 69, retired government officer and son of Mojibor Rahman Bhuiya of the same village said, "We were defensive. After the Pubail railway fight defeating Pakistani forces, we moved to Tongi."
FF Ali Akbar, 70, son of Ekhlas Bhuiya of Chhoto Koir Village said, "We marched toward Pubail rail bridge on December 15. In the four-day fight, over 100 Pakistani forces were killed while 24 ones surrendered to FFs and allied forces. Others fled towards Tongi."
Then Muktijoddha Commander of Kaliganj Thana FF Badruzzaman Khasru, 72, son of Mawlan  Uddin Bhuiya of Boro Koir Village at Pubail Union, said, there was no other communication system from Tongi to Kaliganj other than railway; Baria Village at Baria Union was mostly destroyed due to arson attack by Pakistani forces; over 100 men and women were brutally killed; and the main reason was that the village would be lived mostly by minority people.
He further said, Bhadun, Chhoto Koir, Boro Koir, Nayani Para, Saapmara, Pubail Bazar and several villages of Kaliganj were burnt; such brutality continued for two months before victory; by December 11, FFs along with allied forces started to enter Kaliganj by train from Narsingdi.
He informed, the direct fight began on December 12. By December 14, my group from Bandakhola area, groups of Ali Hossain, Khandakar Munju, Aziz, Baten Molla and a group from Rupganj joined Indian allied forces. Together they started fighting with Pakistani forces of Pubail camp. Pakistani forces were compelled to surrender on December 15, he maintained.


