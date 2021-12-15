Video
Wednesday, 15 December, 2021
Belarus opposition leader Tikhanovsky jailed for 18 years

Published : Wednesday, 15 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM

MOSCOW, Dec 14: A court in Belarus on Tuesday sentenced opposition leader Sergei Tikhanovsky to 18 years in prison after he galvanised an unprecedented protest movement against strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko last year, state media said.
Following a months-long trial behind closed doors at a detention centre in the southeastern city of Gomel, the court found Tikhanovsky, 43, guilty of organising riots and inciting social hatred, among other charges, state newspaper Sovetskaya Belarus reported.
Tikhanovsky's wife, self-exiled Belarus democracy icon Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, denounced the verdict.
"The dictator publicly takes revenge on his strongest opponents," she wrote on Twitter after her husband was handed the sentence.
"While hiding the political prisoners in closed trials, he hopes to continue repressions in silence. But the whole world watches. We won't stop," she added in English.    -AFP



