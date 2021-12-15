Video
Taliban behind at least 72 extrajudicial killings: UN

Published : Wednesday, 15 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 209

GENEVA, Dec 14: The UN decried Tuesday credible allegations of more than 100 extrajudicial killings in Afghanistan since the Taliban took power in August, with most carried out by the Taliban themselves.
United Nations deputy rights chief Nada Al-Nashif said she was deeply alarmed by continuing reports of such killings, despite a general amnesty announced by the new Taliban rulers after August 15.
"Between August and November, we received credible allegations of more than 100 killings of former Afghan national security forces and others associated with the former government," she told the UN Human Rights Council.
"At least 72 of these killings," she said, were "attributed to the Taliban."
"In several cases, the bodies were publicly displayed. This has exacerbated fear among this sizeable category of the population," she said.
Al-Nashif, who presented Tuesday's update to the council on behalf of UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet, said many members of the jihadist Islamic State-Khorasan group-a main Taliban enemy-had also met with the same fate.
"In Nangarhar province alone, there ... appears to be a pattern of at least 50 extrajudicial killings of individuals suspected to be members of the ISIL-KP," she said, pointing to reports of "brutal methods of killings, including hanging, beheadings, and public display of corpses."
Her comments came after the United States and other countries harshly condemned the Taliban following a Human Rights Watch report earlier this month documenting 47 summary executions.
Those killings were of former members of the Afghan National Security Forces, other military personnel, police and intelligence agents "who had surrendered to or were apprehended by Taliban forces" from mid-August through October, it said.
The Taliban spokesman Qari Sayed Khosti flatly rejected the HRW report and other claims about extrajudicial killings as "not based on evidences."    -AFP


