Wednesday, 15 December, 2021, 11:04 AM
Home Foreign News

Blinken vows more US military might in Indo-Pacific

Published : Wednesday, 15 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 218

JAKARTA, Dec 14: The United States will expand its military and economic relationships with partners in Asia to push back against China's increasing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday.
Blinken said the Biden administration is committed to maintaining peace and prosperity in the region and will do that by boosting U.S. alliances, forging new relationships and ensuring that the U.S. military maintains "its competitive edge."
"Threats are evolving, our security approach has to evolve with them. To do that, we will lean on our greatest strength: our alliances and partnerships," Blinken said in a speech in Indonesia, outlining the administration's Indo-Pacific plans.
"We'll adopt a strategy that more closely weaves together all our instruments of national power - diplomacy, military, intelligence - with those of our allies and partners," he said. That will include linking U.S. and Asian defense industries, integrating supply chains and cooperating on technological innovation, he said.
"It's about reinforcing our strengths so we can keep the peace, as we have done in the region for decades," he said. He did not elaborate further but the administration made waves earlier this year by agreeing to a pact that will see Australia produce nuclear-powered submarines.
Blinken insisted that the U.S. is not trying to force countries to choose between the United States and China or seeking conflict with China. But he laid out a litany of complaints about "Beijing's aggressive actions" from "Northeast Asia to Southeast Asia and from the Mekong River to the Pacific Islands."    -AP


