Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 15 December, 2021, 11:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Fans face vaccine checks as Premier League battles Covid wave

Published : Wednesday, 15 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

LIVERPOOL, DEC 14: Premier League fans will be subject to vaccine passport checks to enter stadiums from Wednesday, but fears are rising over how long the English top flight can continue in front of capacity crowds as the Omicron variant sweeps across Britain.
Tottenham's trip to Brighton and Manchester United's visit to Brentford have been postponed due to outbreaks in the Spurs and United camps in recent days.
Aston Villa, Leicester and Norwich have also reported positives as part of a record 42 cases of Covid-19 among Premier League players and staff in the past week.
That figure is the highest since testing began in May 2020 when top-flight football in England returned after a three-month delay caused by the pandemic.
For over a year the action continued on the field in front of empty stands until a loosening of restrictions allowed the Premier League to return to capacity crowds in August.
There were no restrictions for supporters at most stadiums, although Brighton, Chelsea and Tottenham did introduce the mandatory checks for vaccination or proof of a negative test that will now deployed across England for crowds of over 10,000.
The spectre of Covid loomed in the background even as tens of thousands of unmasked fans mixed in close quarters to watch Steven Gerrard's return to Liverpool as Aston Villa manager on Saturday.
A pop-up testing centre offered free lateral flow tests to the passing crowds.
Newly deployed "Covid stewards" were positioned around Anfield to offer advice on how to download vaccination status onto a smartphone in preparation for Thursday's first match under the new rules against Newcastle.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fans face vaccine checks as Premier League battles Covid wave
Paris 2024 opening ceremony to be held on River Seine
Rohr frustrated at Nigeria sacking before Africa Cup of Nations
Aubameyang stripped of Arsenal captaincy
ManU clash off as Covid causes Premier League disruption
Barcelona's Aguero poised to retire with heart condition
England face pink-ball challenge in second Ashes Test
Root backs Ashes flops Leach and Burns


Latest News
UNESCO: 7% Bangladesh families have to borrow to send children to school
Vietnam jails dissident journo for 9 yrs over 'anti-state' acts
DU student 'tortured to death' at in-laws, husband held
Global hotel cancellations rise ahead of holidays due to omicron
WHO: COVID vaccines slightly less effective against severe disease, deaths
Bangladesh to open first official visa application centre in Kolkata
Nike buys virtual sneaker maker to sell digital shoes in the metaverse
Documents regarding Khaleda's birthday submitted to HC
Pakistan seal record 18th T20 win in calendar year
Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora test positive for Covid-19
Most Read News
Indonesians flee homes after powerful quake prompts tsunami warning
50 killed in Haiti fuel tanker explosion
Woman, baby boy stabbed dead, husband held
HSC examinees asked to leave home early on Wednesday
Hazlewood out of 2nd Ashes Test
Pakistan seal record 18th T20 win in calendar year
Locals of Dhaka 12 constituency bring out a flag parade on the Manik Mia Avenue
Thousands without heat, water after tornadoes kill 88 in US
Documents regarding Khaleda's birthday submitted to HC
13 sentenced to 10 yrs in jail over Noakhali woman assault
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft