Rohr frustrated at Nigeria sacking before Africa Cup of Nations

PARIS, DEC 14: Gernot Rohr said on Monday he felt "huge frustration" following his sacking as Nigeria coach weeks ahead of the delayed 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Rohr was dismissed on Sunday due to poor performances with the biennial African tournament in Cameroon between January 9 and February 6.

"It's a huge frustration, but I don't want to argue, it's not my style," Rohr told AFP.

"(I'm) convinced that they will have a very good CAN because the team is in place and this very united group is ready for the challenges that await it."

German Rohr, Super Eagles coach since August 2016, had a contract with Nigeria until December 2022.

"I'm going to have a hard time doing without these great players and this very united staff, but the environment is not always favourable, we cannot control everything," Rohr said. -AFP









