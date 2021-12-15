Players' wives continue to be in the same bio-bubble till LPL final

The family members of the players and the support staff participating in the ongoing Lanka Premier League (LPL) will continue to be with them in Hambantota also.

The second leg of the second edition of the LPL will begin in Hambantota from December 20.

"Our policy for the family members will be the same at the second venue also", one of the sources in the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board said on Tuesday morning.

Few family members of almost all LPL franchise teams have joined the same bio-bubble. Even few foreign players have also brought their life-partners, it is learnt. The decision to allow them was taken by the medical panel.

"Bubble life is very tough. We must not forget that the mental pressure on players is immense.










