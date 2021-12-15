Bangladesh, India meeting today afternoon

Bangladesh and India national hockey teams are engaging in an important match of the Asian Champions Trophy Hockey today (Wednesday) at 3:30 pm at Maulana Bhashani National Hockey Stadium in Dhaka.

Bangladesh captain Ashraful Islam said that their target in the tournament is to play well against strong teams.

He said, "All the opponents here are far stronger than us in all the comparisons. A win against them is not a choice we now have. We are hoping for a 1-2 or 1-3 defeat against India. It may not be Okay to say that we will make a draw or win. In that stead we want to say we will try to play well."

"We don't say that we are only participating. We are willing to give our best in the match. It is not that the opponents will book easy wins against us just because they are stronger teams. We too will want to upset one or two opponents here," said the captain.

India coach Graham said that they were not taking Bangladesh lightly and would consider the opponent just like any other opponents.

In the meantime, Bangladesh fans learned bad news just one day before the match that one of the strikers, junior Roqibul Hasan may not play the match due to passport issue.

Bangladesh Hockey Federation was not aware that this striker had no passport without which one would not be able to play an international hockey event. Thus, an uncertainty regarding this striker's participation in the International meet also came into light.

This striker was in coach Gobinathan's 20-member final squad. He amazed all with good performances in the practice match against Pakistan where Bangladesh was defeated by 1-3 margin.

