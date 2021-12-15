Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 15 December, 2021, 11:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey

Bangladesh, India meeting today afternoon

Jr Roqibul may not play against India

Published : Wednesday, 15 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 180
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh and India national hockey teams are engaging in an important match of the Asian Champions Trophy Hockey today (Wednesday) at 3:30 pm at Maulana Bhashani National Hockey Stadium in Dhaka.
Bangladesh captain Ashraful Islam said that their target in the tournament is to play well against strong teams.
He said, "All the opponents here are far stronger than us in all the comparisons. A win against them is not a choice we now have. We are hoping for a 1-2 or 1-3 defeat against India. It may not be Okay to say that we will make a draw or win. In that stead we want to say we will try to play well."
"We don't say that we are only participating. We are willing to give our best in the match. It is not that the opponents will book easy wins against us just because they are stronger teams. We too will want to upset one or two opponents here," said the captain.
India coach Graham said that they were not taking Bangladesh lightly and would consider the opponent just like any other opponents.
In the meantime, Bangladesh fans learned bad news just one day before the match that one of the strikers, junior Roqibul Hasan may not play the match due to passport issue.
Bangladesh Hockey Federation was not aware that this striker had no passport without which one would not be able to play an international hockey event. Thus, an uncertainty regarding this striker's participation in the International meet also came into light.
This striker was in coach Gobinathan's 20-member final squad. He amazed all with good performances in the practice match against Pakistan where Bangladesh was defeated by 1-3 margin.
Bangladesh Hockey officials said that they were working on the issue and they were hopeful that this striker would be seen in the matches after Wednesday.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fans face vaccine checks as Premier League battles Covid wave
Paris 2024 opening ceremony to be held on River Seine
Rohr frustrated at Nigeria sacking before Africa Cup of Nations
Aubameyang stripped of Arsenal captaincy
ManU clash off as Covid causes Premier League disruption
Barcelona's Aguero poised to retire with heart condition
England face pink-ball challenge in second Ashes Test
Root backs Ashes flops Leach and Burns


Latest News
UNESCO: 7% Bangladesh families have to borrow to send children to school
Vietnam jails dissident journo for 9 yrs over 'anti-state' acts
DU student 'tortured to death' at in-laws, husband held
Global hotel cancellations rise ahead of holidays due to omicron
WHO: COVID vaccines slightly less effective against severe disease, deaths
Bangladesh to open first official visa application centre in Kolkata
Nike buys virtual sneaker maker to sell digital shoes in the metaverse
Documents regarding Khaleda's birthday submitted to HC
Pakistan seal record 18th T20 win in calendar year
Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora test positive for Covid-19
Most Read News
Indonesians flee homes after powerful quake prompts tsunami warning
50 killed in Haiti fuel tanker explosion
Woman, baby boy stabbed dead, husband held
HSC examinees asked to leave home early on Wednesday
Hazlewood out of 2nd Ashes Test
Pakistan seal record 18th T20 win in calendar year
Locals of Dhaka 12 constituency bring out a flag parade on the Manik Mia Avenue
Thousands without heat, water after tornadoes kill 88 in US
Documents regarding Khaleda's birthday submitted to HC
13 sentenced to 10 yrs in jail over Noakhali woman assault
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft