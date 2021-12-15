Walton Victory Day Handball begins on Dec 20

The six-day long meet of Walton Victory Day Handball (for men and women) is beginning on 20 December at Capt M Mansur Ali National Handball Stadium at the historic Paltan Ground in Dhaka.

A total of 12 teams, 6 in the men's event and 6 in the women's event, are taking part in the victory day tournament.

The teams were split into two groups.

The Men's Group-A has Border Guard Bangladesh, Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence Party (VDP) and Jamalpur Sports Academy while the Group-B has Bangladesh Police Handball Club, Dhaka Divisional Sports Association and Anwar Sarker Sports Academy from Kushtia.

The Women's Group-A has Bangladesh Ansar and VDP, Dhaka Divisional Sports Association and Jamalpur Sports Academy while the Group-B is consisted of Bangladesh Police Handball Club, Tetulia Upazila Sports Association from Panchagarh and Badalgachi Labanyo Prava Pilot and Community Girls High School from Naogaon.

The men's meet will begin on 20 December at 11:00 am with the opening match between Bangladesh Police Handball Club and Anwar Sarker Sports Academy. The semis will be played on 22 December and the final will be played on 25 December.

The women's meet will begin on 20 December at 8:00 am with a match between Bangladesh Ansar and VDP and Jamalpur Sports Academy. The women's semis will be played on 22 December and the final will be played on 25 December.

In this regard, a press meet was held at the newly built conference room of BHF on Tuesday.

General Secretary of the Federation Assaduzzaman Kohinoor said that the champions and runner-ups will be awarded trophies. The teams from outside of Dhaka will be provided with hostel facilities from the BHF.

The Tournament Committee secretary Jahangir Hosain divulged that the budget of the tournament was Taka 515,000 while Walton, the sponsor would provide Taka 300,000.







