Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 15 December, 2021, 11:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Walton Victory Day Handball begins on Dec 20

Published : Wednesday, 15 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 231
Sports Reporter

The six-day long meet of Walton Victory Day Handball (for men and women) is beginning on 20 December at Capt M Mansur Ali National Handball Stadium at the historic Paltan Ground in Dhaka.
A total of 12 teams, 6 in the men's event and 6 in the women's event, are taking part in the victory day tournament.
The teams were split into two groups.
The Men's Group-A has Border Guard Bangladesh, Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence Party (VDP) and Jamalpur Sports Academy while the Group-B has Bangladesh Police Handball Club,  Dhaka Divisional Sports Association and Anwar Sarker Sports Academy from Kushtia.
The Women's Group-A has Bangladesh Ansar and VDP, Dhaka Divisional Sports Association and  Jamalpur Sports Academy while the Group-B is consisted of Bangladesh Police Handball Club, Tetulia Upazila Sports Association from Panchagarh and Badalgachi Labanyo Prava Pilot and Community Girls High School from Naogaon.
The men's meet will begin on 20 December at 11:00 am with the opening match between Bangladesh Police Handball Club and Anwar Sarker Sports Academy. The semis will be played on 22 December and the final will be played on 25 December.
The women's meet will begin on 20 December  at 8:00 am with a match between Bangladesh Ansar and VDP and Jamalpur Sports Academy. The women's semis will be played on 22 December and the final will be played on 25 December.
In this regard, a press meet was held at the newly built conference room of BHF on Tuesday.
General Secretary of the Federation Assaduzzaman Kohinoor said that the champions and runner-ups will be awarded trophies. The teams from outside of Dhaka will be provided with hostel facilities from the BHF.
The Tournament Committee secretary Jahangir Hosain divulged that the budget of the tournament was Taka 515,000 while Walton, the sponsor would provide Taka 300,000.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fans face vaccine checks as Premier League battles Covid wave
Paris 2024 opening ceremony to be held on River Seine
Rohr frustrated at Nigeria sacking before Africa Cup of Nations
Aubameyang stripped of Arsenal captaincy
ManU clash off as Covid causes Premier League disruption
Barcelona's Aguero poised to retire with heart condition
England face pink-ball challenge in second Ashes Test
Root backs Ashes flops Leach and Burns


Latest News
UNESCO: 7% Bangladesh families have to borrow to send children to school
Vietnam jails dissident journo for 9 yrs over 'anti-state' acts
DU student 'tortured to death' at in-laws, husband held
Global hotel cancellations rise ahead of holidays due to omicron
WHO: COVID vaccines slightly less effective against severe disease, deaths
Bangladesh to open first official visa application centre in Kolkata
Nike buys virtual sneaker maker to sell digital shoes in the metaverse
Documents regarding Khaleda's birthday submitted to HC
Pakistan seal record 18th T20 win in calendar year
Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora test positive for Covid-19
Most Read News
Indonesians flee homes after powerful quake prompts tsunami warning
50 killed in Haiti fuel tanker explosion
Woman, baby boy stabbed dead, husband held
HSC examinees asked to leave home early on Wednesday
Hazlewood out of 2nd Ashes Test
Pakistan seal record 18th T20 win in calendar year
Locals of Dhaka 12 constituency bring out a flag parade on the Manik Mia Avenue
Thousands without heat, water after tornadoes kill 88 in US
Documents regarding Khaleda's birthday submitted to HC
13 sentenced to 10 yrs in jail over Noakhali woman assault
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft