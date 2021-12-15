Video
Asian Champions Trophy Hockey

Korea-India match sees 2-2 tie

Published : Wednesday, 15 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

A moment of the match between Korea and India. photo: BHF

A moment of the match between Korea and India. photo: BHF

The opening match of the Asian Champions Trophy Hockey between Korea and India saw a 2-2 tie on Tuesday at Maulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium in Dhaka.
India went ahead in the 4th minute of the match with a field goal of Lalit Kumar Upadhyay.
The second quarter was goalless while India was able to double the lead in the third quarter from a penalty corner.
In the 33rd minute, Hardik Singh initiated the corner while captain Manpreet Singh stopped the ball for co-captain Harmanpreet Singh who sounded the board with a superb hit.
The Koreans reduced the margin in the 41st minute utilising a Penalty Corner. Drag and flick specialist Kim Hyeongjin initiated the corner when Kim Sunghyun stopped the ball for Jang Jonghyun who nicely hit the board.
The Korean boys had to wait till the fourth quarter to equalise the margin. They found the leveller in the 51st minute as Kim Sunghyun scored a field goal with a powerful hit.
While India is set to face Bangladesh the host today (Wednesday) at 3:30 pm, Korea will play its next match against Japan today at 6:00 pm at the same venue.







« PreviousNext »

