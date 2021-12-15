Central Zone, South Zone sniff win



Soumya Sarkar.

BCB South Zone are on the driving seat of the other match against Islami Bank East Zone ridding on the bat of Zakir Hossain.



Central Zone vs

North Zone

Central Zone resumed batting from overnight's 430 for two at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. Soumya Sarkar and Salman Hossain recommenced on 39 and 40 runs respectively.

Salman however, departed scoring 53 runs but Soumya stayed unbeaten scoring 104 runs while the innings declaration came soon after the completion of Mosaddek Hossain's half century.

Noman Chowdhury, Sunzamul Islam and Nayeem took one wicket apiece.

North Zone in reply, were able to manage 172 runs in their 2nd innings losing five wickets. Still they are trail by 172 runs.

Northern started losing wickets from the very early. Parvez Emon departed for 12 runs. Tabir Haider and Nayeem Islam both scored 18 runs respectively while skipper Marshall Ayub had gone for 28 runs. Sunzamul returned dugout yet before opening the account. Opener Tanzid Tamim was the man against the stream, who missed a ton for 10 runs.

Hasan Murad hunted three wickets while Robiul Haque and Mrintunjoy Chowdhury shared the rest two wickets between them.

South Zone vs

East Zone

East Zone took 26 runs' lead against South Zone at Shaheed Kamaruzzaman Stadium, Rajshahi at the end of Tuesday's game.

Batting collapse is leading Easterns towards a defeat. None of the top four batters could make any impression. Captain Imrul Kayes collected 39 runs, Mohammad Ashraful gathered 25, Rony Talukder 12 and Shahadat Hossain managed five runs. Nadif Chowdhury was the 5th man to go after scoring 17 runs.

Afif Hossain and Irfan Shukkur nevertheless, are fighting to post a decent target for South Zone. Afif was batting on 73 and Irfan on 18 runs. Nasum Ahmed and Mahedi Hasan picked two wickets each.

Earlier on the day, South Zone were bowled out in the first innings piling up 429 runs ridding on the bat of Zakir Hossain. Zakir hammered 158 runs before being preyed by Mohammad Ashraful.

Besides, Anamul Haque scored 88 runs and batter number 10 Nasum amassed 59 runs.

Nayeem, Ashraful and Anamul Haque Jr. grasped three wickets each and Nahidul Islam took the rest one.











