Court rejects Pori Moni’s objection petition

A Dhaka tribunal on Monday rejected the Naraji Petition (Objection Petition) filed by actress Pori Moni against the dropping of some suspects from the charge sheet submitted by the police in a case of attempt to rape and murder at the Dhaka Boat Club.

Judge Md Hemayet Uddin of the Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal took the charge sheet into cognizance against Nasir Uddin Mahmood, former president of Uttara Club, Tuhin Siddique Omi and Shah Shahidul Alam.

And the tribunal dismissed Pori Moni's prayer of objections over the 'unidentified' suspects who were left out.

Among the suspects, Nasir Uddin Mahmood and Tuhin Siddique Omi are out on bail, while the court has issued an arrest warrant against Shahidul Alam who is at large. The court also ordered the police to submit a report on Shahidul's arrest by March 3 next year.

The investigator, Savar Model Police Station Inspector Md Kamal Hossain, filed charge Sheet to the Dhaka Magistrate's Court on Sep 6.

Nasir Uddin Mahmood, former president of Uttara Club, Tuhin Siddique Omi and Shah Shahidul Alam were accused in the report.

On December 1, Pori Moni appeared before the Dhaka Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-9 and submitted an objection petition on the charge sheet filed by police.

The investigation officer 'intentionally' avoided naming the unidentified suspects, she said in her petition.

Businessman Nasir was an executive committee member of Dhaka Boat Club. Pori Moni's claim she was abused at the club on the banks of the Turag River in Dhaka's Birulia stirred a controversy.

Pori Moni wrote in a Facebook post on the night of Jun 8: "I was physically abused. They tried to rape and kill me. I want justice."

The actress held a press conference at her home in Gulshan hours after making the post.

The next day, she filed a case with Savar Model Police Station alleging rape, attempted murder, and assault.

Apart from Nasir Uddin Mahmood and Tuhin Siddique Omi, a few others were accused in the case.

After the case was filed, the detective branch of police arrested five people, including businessman Nasir from a house in Uttara.

Three months later, the investigation report given to the court said that Tuhin Siddique Omi 'tricked' Pori Moni and took her to the boat club. Nasir Uddin Mahmood and Shahidul Alam were present at the venue and they abused her and touched her indecently. When Pori Moni reacted in anger, they tried to "molest" her.

Meanwhile, on Aug 4, Pori Moni was arrested with illegal liquor from her residence in Banani. She was released on bail on Sept 1 in the narcotics case. The CID has already filed a charge sheet against her in the case.

The main accused Nasir in the Pori Moni attempted rape and murder case, is, also a real-estate businessman and presidium member of the Jatiya Party.