3 more die of Covid-19, positivity rate 1.75pc

Published : Tuesday, 14 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 289
Staff Correspondent

The country witnessed three deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Monday.
The death toll now stands at 28,031. Some 385 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,579,710.   
Besides, 267 Covid-19 patients recovered from
the viral disease, pushing up the overall recovery rate to 97.77, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).    
The country logged positivity rate of  1.75 percent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 14.18 percent and the death rate at 1.77 percent. In the past 24 hours, 848 labs across the country tested 22,037 samples.
Of the three deceased, two were male and one female. Each of Monday's deaths was reported in the Dhaka, Rajshahi and Khulna divisions.
The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,914 of the total deceased across the country were men and 10,087 were women.
The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.
The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.
The fast-spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 5.3 million lives and infected over 270 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.
More than 242 million people have recovered from the disease, which has affected 223 countries.


