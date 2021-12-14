Rohingyas want nothing more than safe return: UN expert

Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar Tom Andrews on Monday said Rohingyas want nothing more than safe and dignified to return to their homes in Myanmar, when conditions allow.

"The world must not forget the roughly one million Rohingyas from Myanmar forced to run for their lives from the military's genocidal attack against them," said Andrews who began his weeklong visit to Bangladesh.

The Special Rapporteur will visit the Rohingya refugee camps in Cox's Bazar, and the island of Bhasan Char - where many Rohingyas have been relocated. Andrews will meet the representatives of the government, as well as UN officials, representatives of civil society organisations and most importantly members of the Rohingya community.

"While the Myanmar junta continues to systematically violate the human rights of the people of Myanmar, it's critical that the global community support those who've been forced to flee their homes in Myanmar for Bangladesh. I'm honoured to have the opportunity to meet with them," Andrews said. "I'm grateful for the access the Bangladesh government is providing me on this essential mission. This visit will be an important opportunity to meet relevant government officials, international organisations and civil society organisations in relation to Myanmar," he said. -UNB

