Tribunal rejects case against Murad

The Cyber Tribunal on Monday dismissed Dhaka's case against disgraced Murad Hassan, former State Minister for Information and Broadcasting, and digital media host Mohiuddin Helal Nahid was filed under Digital Security Act (DSA).

Judge Mohammad Ash Sams Joglul Hossain of Dhaka Cyber Tribunal dismissed the case due to "insufficient content to take cognisance of the charges".

A pro-BNP lawyer filed the case at Dhaka Cyber Tribunal on Sunday.

According to the case statement the controversial State Minister Murad and a youtuber Nahid used "profoundly vulgar, misogynistic and derogatory language" against the Zia family and Zaima Rahman during a Facebook live and disseminated false information. A video clip of Murad Hasan on social media contained perverted sexual and hate speech.

Murad Hassan also shared the interview,

which was broadcasted live by Helal Nahid from his verified Facebook page.

It further said that they were sued under sections 25, 29, 31 and 35 of the Digital Security Act 2018.

Former Dhaka Bar president Advocate Masud Ahmed Talukhder moved case in the court.

The disgraced young politician, Murad had clearly undermined the image of Dhaka University by making insulting comments on DU students.

He also made derogatory remarks regarding female students who are residents of Ruqayyah Hall and Shamsun Nahar Hall of the university, it said.

Nearly ten criminal cases were filed against disgraced former State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Dr Murad Hassan under the Digital Security Act (DSA) for his disrespectful remarks on women.

Dr Murad Hassan, the disgraced ruling party lawmaker who was forced to resign as a state minister following his indecent and vulgar remarks on women, was returned to Dhaka after failing to enter Canada and the UAE.

The lawmaker came under massive criticism after he made some derogatory remarks on BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, acting Chief Tarique Rahman and his daughter Barrister Zaima Rahman.

Meanwhile, a two-year-old phone conversation of the state minister with actor Mamnun Hasan Emon and actor Mahiya Mahi went viral on social media. In that audio clip, Murad was making some derogatory remarks on the actor.

Following his resignation from the cabinet, Murad was also expelled from the local units of Awami League as well.

Meanwhile, our Staff Correspondent adds: Two cases were filed in Barisal and Sirajganj against former state minister for information Murad Hasan on Monday.

On the other hand, a Rajshahi Cyber Tribunal has rejected the case filed against Murad and YouTuber Mohiuddin Helal Nahid.

Abul Kalam Azad, Secretary of the Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Forum has filed a case against Murad in the Barishal Cyber Tribunal.

The information was confirmed by Special Public Prosecutor Advocate Ishtak Ahmed Rubel of Barishal Cyber Tribunal. He said the court has taken cognizance of the case. However, no order has been issued yet.

Meanwhile, Sirajganj District BNP General Secretary Saidur Rahman Bachchu filed a defamation case against Murad Hasan. Plaintiff's lawyer Indrajit Saha confirmed the matter.

The Rajshahi Cyber Tribunal Judge (District and Sessions Judge), Ziaur Rahman, dismissed the plea of the case on Monday afternoon. Public Prosecutor (PP) of the Tribunal Ismat Ara confirmed the matter.

According to the case statements Murad Hassan and Helal Nahid used 'profoundly vulgar, misogynistic, and derogatory language' against the Zia family and Zaima Rahman during a Facebook live and disseminated false information.

Murad Hassan also shared the interview, which was broadcast live by Helal Nahid from his verified Facebook page.







