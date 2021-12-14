People over 60 to get booster dose

Health Minister Zahid Maleque said the booster dose for Covid-19 would be given to those who work in the frontline and those who are more than sixty years old within this month on priority basis.

Zahid Maleque came up with the disclosure after a Cabinet meeting at the Secretariat on Monday. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presided over the meeting via video conference from her official residence Ganabhaban.

The Health Minister said, "Those who work in the frontline and those who are more than sixty years old will get booster dose this month on a priority basis."

Besides, he has requested those who have not yet been vaccinated to be vaccinated.

"At present, there are two and a half thousand booths across the country and instructions have been given to add one thousand more. The vaccination activities of the students will be easier once these new booths are set up," he added.

Later, Cabinet Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam briefed about the meeting. "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has given instructions to start administering booster doses soon," he said. He directed the Ministry of Health to work out how, when and by whom the booster dose will be given and whether it will be given free of cost or with a fee.









